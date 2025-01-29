French Quarter Fest 2025 Talent Announcement

This year’s poster, pictured here, was designed by local artist Ceaux, and celebrates "the spirit of French Quarter Fest — eclectic, vibrant, and full of life.”
Check frenchquarterfest.org for all the most up-to-date information!
James Andrews
Tuba Skinny
Water Seed
Chapel Hart Band
Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
Bag of Donuts
Ben E. Hunter
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Corey Ledet Zydeco & Black Magic
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Irene Sage
Jelly Joseph
Joy Clark
La Tran-K Band
Lena Prima
Mem Shannon & The Membership
Preservation Brass
Roi Anthony
The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr
Serabee & The Roots Revival Band
Friday performances – April 11, 2025
Anders Osborne
George Porter Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners
Flagboy Giz & the Wild Tchoupitoulas
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X
John Boutté
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
John “Papa” Gros
Al “Lil Fats” Jackson
Babineaux Sisters Band
Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men
Big Chief Juan Pardo’s TRIBAL GOLD
Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band
Grace Gibson
Indys Blu
Jeffery Broussard & The Nighttime Syndicate
Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound
JustWYN (Kevin Stylez)
Keith Frank & Soileau Zydeco Band
Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest
Les Femmes Farouches
Loose Cattle
Magnetic Ear
Malevitus
Mia Borders
Pell
Red Wolf Brass Band
Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds
Shawn Williams
The Soul Rebels
Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band
Susan Cowsill
The Nayo Jones Experience
The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
Waylon Thibodeaux Band
Woodenhead 50th Anniversary.
Saturday performances – April 12, 2025
Irma Thomas
Soul Queen of New Orleans
Bonerama
Charmaine Neville
John Mooney
Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Anaïs St. John
Arrowhead Jazz Band featuring National Park Service Rangers and special guests
A Tocar! Bomba de Puerto Rico
Chere Elise
Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
Creative Arts Momentum
Dash Rip Rock
Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR
Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
ÌFÉ
The Iguanas
Jam Brass Band
Joe Krown + 1 featuring Papa Mali
Kelly Love Jones
The Lilli Lewis Project
Lisa Amos
Little Freddie King
Little Stompers presents: Roots of New Orleans Music
Loyola University Commercial Ensemble
Loyola Student Group
Muévelo
Original Hurricane Brass Band
Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
Tim Laughlin
River Eckert Band
Ronnie Lamarque Orchestra with Hot Rod Lincoln
Ryan Batiste and Raw Revolution
Saxkxiave
SOUL Brass Band
Songs for Jr Rangers with Richard Scott
Sporty’s Brass Band
Storyville Stompers Brass Band
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
T Marie and Bayou Juju
Vegas Cola Band.
Sunday performances – April 13, 2025
Amanda Shaw
The Dixie Cups
Erica Falls
Shamarr Allen
Sweet Crude
Treme Brass Band
Astral Project
Banu Gibson
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
Bucktown All-Stars
Creole Stringbeans
George Brown Band
Gumbeaux Juice
Happy Talk Band
Helen Gillet: ReBelle Musique
Higher Heights Reggae Band
Honey Island Swamp Band
Jeremy Davenport
Johnette Downing – Louisiana Roots Music for Children
Josh Kagler and Harmonistic Praise Crusade
The Big Easy Boys
Koray Broussard and the Zydeco Unit
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Los Güiros
Lynn Drury
New Breed
New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Kids Stage
NO FEAR Ambassadors (New Orleans Foundation for Experiential Arts Reach)
Onward Brass Band
Poisson Rouge
Red Hot Brass Band
Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
Roderick “Rev” Paulin and The Congregation
Royal Essence
Sula Spirit & Asase Yaa’s (Mother Earth) Song Circle
Songs for Jr Rangers with Sam Kuslan
Tyrone Duhon & Double Standard Zydeko
Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans
Wendell Brunious
Young Pinstripe Brass Band