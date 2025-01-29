French Quarter Fest 2025 Talent Announcement

Performances announced so far - many more to come!:

Thursday performances – April 10, 2025

James Andrews

Tuba Skinny

Water Seed

Chapel Hart Band

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Bag of Donuts

Ben E. Hunter

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Corey Ledet Zydeco & Black Magic

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Irene Sage

Jelly Joseph

Joy Clark

La Tran-K Band

Lena Prima

Mem Shannon & The Membership

Preservation Brass

Roi Anthony

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr

Serabee & The Roots Revival Band

Friday performances – April 11, 2025

Anders Osborne

George Porter Jr. & the Runnin’ Pardners

Flagboy Giz & the Wild Tchoupitoulas

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X

John Boutté

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

John “Papa” Gros

Al “Lil Fats” Jackson

Babineaux Sisters Band

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Big Chief Juan Pardo’s TRIBAL GOLD

Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band

Grace Gibson

Indys Blu

Jeffery Broussard & The Nighttime Syndicate

Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound

JustWYN (Kevin Stylez)

Keith Frank & Soileau Zydeco Band

Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest

Les Femmes Farouches

Loose Cattle

Magnetic Ear

Malevitus

Mia Borders

Pell

Red Wolf Brass Band

Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds

Shawn Williams

The Soul Rebels

Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band

Susan Cowsill

The Nayo Jones Experience

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Woodenhead 50th Anniversary.

Saturday performances – April 12, 2025

Irma Thomas

Soul Queen of New Orleans

Bonerama

Charmaine Neville

John Mooney

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Anaïs St. John

Arrowhead Jazz Band featuring National Park Service Rangers and special guests

A Tocar! Bomba de Puerto Rico

Chere Elise

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Creative Arts Momentum

Dash Rip Rock

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR

Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

ÌFÉ

The Iguanas

Jam Brass Band

Joe Krown + 1 featuring Papa Mali

Kelly Love Jones

The Lilli Lewis Project

Lisa Amos

Little Freddie King

Little Stompers presents: Roots of New Orleans Music

Loyola University Commercial Ensemble

Loyola Student Group

Muévelo

Original Hurricane Brass Band

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Tim Laughlin

River Eckert Band

Ronnie Lamarque Orchestra with Hot Rod Lincoln

Ryan Batiste and Raw Revolution

Saxkxiave

SOUL Brass Band

Songs for Jr Rangers with Richard Scott

Sporty’s Brass Band

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

Tim Laughlin

T Marie and Bayou Juju

Vegas Cola Band.

Sunday performances – April 13, 2025

Amanda Shaw

The Dixie Cups

Erica Falls

Shamarr Allen

Sweet Crude

Treme Brass Band

Astral Project

Banu Gibson

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

Bucktown All-Stars

Creole Stringbeans

George Brown Band

Gumbeaux Juice

Happy Talk Band

Helen Gillet: ReBelle Musique

Higher Heights Reggae Band

Honey Island Swamp Band

Jeremy Davenport

Johnette Downing – Louisiana Roots Music for Children

Josh Kagler and Harmonistic Praise Crusade

The Big Easy Boys

Koray Broussard and the Zydeco Unit

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Los Güiros

Loyola Student Group

Lynn Drury

New Breed

New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park Kids Stage

NO FEAR Ambassadors (New Orleans Foundation for Experiential Arts Reach)

Onward Brass Band

Poisson Rouge

Red Hot Brass Band

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

Roderick “Rev” Paulin and The Congregation

Royal Essence

Sula Spirit & Asase Yaa’s (Mother Earth) Song Circle

Songs for Jr Rangers with Sam Kuslan

Tyrone Duhon & Double Standard Zydeko

Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans

Wendell Brunious

Young Pinstripe Brass Band