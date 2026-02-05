Video: Unified Indian Practice at Little People's Place

The Black Masking Indians are sewing and practicing in these weeks leading up to Mardi Gras! This was the scene at Unified Indian Practice for Big Chief Victor Harris's 75th birthday at Little People's Place in Treme on January 11, 2026. In 2024, Harris retired after 59 years of masking.

Another Unified Indian Practice will be happening there each Sunday till Mardi Gras Day, starting at 6pm. It's open to all tribes, organized by Voodoo Queen Kalindah Laveaux and led by 2nd Chief Jeremy Stevenson of the Monogram Hunters. Learn more at WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets!