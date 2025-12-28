2026 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Published on: December 28th, 2025

906x680 Joan of Arc, Twelfth Night 2015 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Joan of Arc, Twelfth Night 2015
Joan of Arc celebrates Twelfth Night on Jan. 6 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

The Mardi Gras season is upon us again! Here's the parade schedule for 2026 (subject to change):

Tuesday, January 6

7pm Phunny Phorty Phellows - St. Charles streetcar route
followed by Funky Uptown Krewe
7:30pm Society Des Champs Elysée - French Quarter
8pm Joan of Arc - French Quarter

Saturday, January 17

6pm Krewe Mosaique - French Quarter

Saturday, January 24

7pm Krewe of Chewbacchus - Marigny

Friday, January 30

7pm - Krewe Bohème - French Quarter

Saturday, January 31

6:30pm Krewe du Vieux
followed by krewedelusion

Sunday, February 1

1pm Krewe of Nefertiti - New Orleans East
4:30pm 'tit Rəx - Marigny

Friday, February 6

3pm Krewe of Cork - French Quarter
5:30pm Krewe of Oshun - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Cleopatra - Uptown

Saturday, February 7

11:30am Krewe of Pontchartrain - Uptown
followed by Legion of Mars
followed by Krewe of Choctaw
followed by Krewe of Freret
5:30pm Knights of Sparta/Spartan Society - Uptown
6:15pm Krewe of Pygmalion - Uptown

Sunday, February 8

11am The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale - Uptown
12:30pm Krewe of Carrollton - Uptown
1pm Krewe of King Arthur - Uptown
2pm Barkus - French Quarter

Wednesday, February 11

6:15pm Krewe of Druids - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Alla

Thursday, February 12

4:30pm Knights of Chaos - Uptown
5:30pm Knights of Babylon - Uptown
6pm - Krewe of Muses - Uptown

Friday, February 13

11:30am Krewe of Bosom Buddies - French Quarter
5:30pm Krewe of Hermes - Uptown
6:30pm Krewe d'Etat - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Morpheus

Saturday, February 14

10:45am Krewe of NOMTOC - Westbank
11am Krewe of Iris - Uptown
12pm Krewe of Tucks - Uptown
4pm Krewe of Endymion - Mid-City

Sunday, February 15

11am Krewe of Okeanos - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Mid-City
12pm Krewe of Thoth - Uptown
5:15pm Krewe of Bacchus - Uptown

LUNDI GRAS Monday, February 16

2pm Red Beans - Marigny
5:15pm Proteus - Uptown
6pm Orpheus - Uptown

MARDI GRAS Tuesday, February 17

8am Zulu - Uptown
7am Half-Fast Walking Club - start at Commander's Palace
7:30am Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club - start at Third & Magazine
10:30am Rex - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Elks Orleans
followed by Krewe of Crescent City
Morning - Societé de Sainte Anne - Marigny/French Quarter

Mardi Gras
