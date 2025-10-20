New Orleans Film Fest 2025

Published on: October 20th, 2025
by Melissa Milton

The 36th annual New Orleans Film Festival is nearly here! From October 23rd through the 27th, OZilians here in the Crescent City can enjoy feature-length films and shorts, narratives, docs and animation, at various venues across town. Film lovers can enjoy the many in-person events, including parties, panels, and budding filmmakers and professionals will have opportunities to pitch and incubate their projects as well as connect with other creatives. 

The majority of the line-up will also be accessible globally by way of the passes, still available, at neworleansfilmsociety.org/attend. Certain geo-restrictions may apply to some screenings. 

Check out the full film guide at this link.

A number of this year’s films celebrate music and local culture. Here are some of the screenings that OZilians might find especially interesting:

Ancestral Artistry: The Influence of Africans & Creoles of Color on Louisiana Architecture

Produced by the Louisiana Architecture Foundation (LAF), this feature-length documentary traces 300 years of building traditions -- including masonry, ironwork, and plastering -- brought by enslaved Africans to French colonial Louisiana. Passed down through generations, these trades empowered Louisiana’s Creoles of Color, offering wealth and social mobility in a time of widespread racial inequality. The film connects the past to the present through master craftsmen Jeff M. Porée, Sr., Darryl A. Reeves, and the late Theodore “Teddy” Pierre, Jr., all of whom work to preserve these traditions and mentor the next generation.

Find out more about this film at https://www.louisianaarchitecture.org/ancestralartistryfilm

Behind the Beads: Black Masking Indian Queens Share the Tradition

This 9-minute doc celebrates Black Masking Indian culture through the lens of young digital artists. As part of the “Feathers of Hope” initiative by Arts New Orleans, Young Artist Movement students immersed themselves in the Black Masking Indian tradition, learning beadwork and documenting the artistry of three Queens. This collage-style film blends animation and live footage to honor the resilience and cultural significance of the tradition. Inspired by an interview with Queen Herreast Harrison, the film explores how beading and masking connect to ancestral memory, embody resistance, and preserve the spirit of freedom across generations.

Finding Lucinda

This 66-minute documentary, directed by Joel Fendelman and made in Louisiana, portrays aspiring singer-songwriter Ismay as they set off on a soul-searching road trip across the American South, chasing the echoes of legendary artist Lucinda Williams. Along the way, Ismay uncovers never-before-heard recordings and untold stories from Lucinda’s formative years, gathering insights from artists including Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, John Grimaudo and others. As Ismay pieces together the mosaic of Lucinda’s rise to stardom, the film becomes a personal exploration of what it means to be an artist. Can the answers to creative doubt be found through understanding someone else’s journey? Will Ismay find Lucinda Williams? This documentary is a lyrical journey into music, memory, and the pursuit of artistic truth.

In a Good Place Now: The Life and Music of Bobby Charles

David DuBos directed, edited and produced this 74-minute documentary about Bobby Charles, the Abbeyville-born singer/songwriter. He began his career as a teenager writing songs for Fats Domino. He went on to a storied career, from teen pop star to country-folk singer, becoming friends with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and The Band who featured him in their landmark concert, The Last Waltz. The film features interviews with many legendary performers including Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, "Frogman" Henry, Sonny Landreth, Johnny Allen, Warren Storm and Delbert McClinton. Though Bobby never learned to write or read music (or play a musical instrument), his influence on today’s music and musicians is far-reaching with his songs having been recorded by over 250 artists worldwide.

Musiques, Le Film

This short doc is the most recent work of director/writer Cory St. Ewart, who received his BFA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In this 20-minute piece, six Louisianan musicians, including Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Leyla McCalla, and Louis Michot, and musical ensembles, including Sweet Crude, explain why they made the choice to perpetuate the centuries-long tradition of performing in French and Creole.

Piano Players

A reboot of the late Stevenson Palfi’s 1982 documentary, “Piano Players Rarely Ever Play Together,” this documentary feature is centered around a proposed concert performance by three musical legends, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint and Isidore “Tuts” Washington. In 2022, Polly Waring, Palfi’s widow, commissioned producer/editor Robert F. Landau to digitally restore the original film. In addition, she gave him access to a three-hour “lost” interview with Professor Longhair as well as most of Stevenson’s raw footage. Those assets, as well as a plethora of historical footage and photographs, were employed to add thirty minutes of new material and create a feature length version of the original shorter doc, under the new title, “Piano Players.” Eighty four minutes of must-see footage for fans of these three New Orleans musicians.

Shouter/Rocker

Filmed in New Orleans and at the Whitney Plantation, this 22-min short doc introduces viewers to two spiritual traditions, the Ring Shout and the Easter Rock. The Ring Shout originated in the Gullah Geechee communities of the coastal southeast, blending African and Christian practices. The Easter Rock also blends African and Christian spiritual traditions as practiced in the Delta region of Louisiana and Mississippi. Prior to the filmed meeting of these two groups in 2024, and the recording of their dances and songs for the Library of Congress, practitioners of these traditions were unfamiliar with each other. 

Sinners

Released in theaters earlier this year, portions of this feature-length narrative were filmed in and around New Orleans. Set in 1932, Mississippi, Sinners was written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fame. It’s a genre-defying Southern Gothic-supernatural horror film. The story follows identical twin World War I veterans Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return home after years of working in Chicago.

“Sinners” will be presented in 70mm, allowing the audience to experience the film in its fullest, most immersive cinematic format. The screening will feature a special intro and Q&A with executive producer Will Greenfield.

 

BONUS POINTS to the OZilians who can identify our Tuesday New Orleans Music Show host Cole Williams, who appears as an extra in this film!

T. Osborne

This short doc, directed by Olive Wheadon, gives us a brief glimpse into the life and art of New Orleanian artist, Terrance Osborne. He’s extraordinary New Orleanian artist who paints vibrant scenes of the city and whose work includes a number of Jazzfest/Congo Square posters. This film follows his raw passion and deep love for his city, his family, and his wife, immersing viewers in Osborne's unique and colorful vision.

What We Can Know About Edmond and Basile

Basile Barès and Edmond Dédé were Creoles of Color – Dédé a free man, Barès born into enslavement. Both wrote and performed operas and concert pieces popular with black and white audiences, challenging the notion that classical music has been an exclusively white domain. Yet, since their lifetime, their compositions have not been performed, and some have never been presented to the public. New Orleans musicians are now resurrecting their works. Ensemble OperaCréole with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra are now staging Dédé’s long lost opera, and pianist Oscar Rossignoli is presenting a concert of Barès’ dances. This feature length piece, directed by Sascha Just, documents the path to these premieres as a springboard into a search for the composers’ extraordinary lives and Creole culture.

 

 

Topic tags: 
Film/Video
Related show host(s): 
Cole Williams

