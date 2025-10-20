New Orleans Film Fest 2025

The 36th annual New Orleans Film Festival is nearly here! From October 23rd through the 27th, OZilians here in the Crescent City can enjoy feature-length films and shorts, narratives, docs and animation, at various venues across town. Film lovers can enjoy the many in-person events, including parties, panels, and budding filmmakers and professionals will have opportunities to pitch and incubate their projects as well as connect with other creatives.

The majority of the line-up will also be accessible globally by way of the passes, still available, at neworleansfilmsociety.org/attend. Certain geo-restrictions may apply to some screenings.

Check out the full film guide at this link.

A number of this year’s films celebrate music and local culture. Here are some of the screenings that OZilians might find especially interesting:

Ancestral Artistry: The Influence of Africans & Creoles of Color on Louisiana Architecture

Produced by the Louisiana Architecture Foundation (LAF), this feature-length documentary traces 300 years of building traditions -- including masonry, ironwork, and plastering -- brought by enslaved Africans to French colonial Louisiana. Passed down through generations, these trades empowered Louisiana’s Creoles of Color, offering wealth and social mobility in a time of widespread racial inequality. The film connects the past to the present through master craftsmen Jeff M. Porée, Sr., Darryl A. Reeves, and the late Theodore “Teddy” Pierre, Jr., all of whom work to preserve these traditions and mentor the next generation.

Find out more about this film at https://www.louisianaarchitecture.org/ancestralartistryfilm

Behind the Beads: Black Masking Indian Queens Share the Tradition

This 9-minute doc celebrates Black Masking Indian culture through the lens of young digital artists. As part of the “Feathers of Hope” initiative by Arts New Orleans, Young Artist Movement students immersed themselves in the Black Masking Indian tradition, learning beadwork and documenting the artistry of three Queens. This collage-style film blends animation and live footage to honor the resilience and cultural significance of the tradition. Inspired by an interview with Queen Herreast Harrison, the film explores how beading and masking connect to ancestral memory, embody resistance, and preserve the spirit of freedom across generations.

Finding Lucinda

This 66-minute documentary, directed by Joel Fendelman and made in Louisiana, portrays aspiring singer-songwriter Ismay as they set off on a soul-searching road trip across the American South, chasing the echoes of legendary artist Lucinda Williams. Along the way, Ismay uncovers never-before-heard recordings and untold stories from Lucinda’s formative years, gathering insights from artists including Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, John Grimaudo and others. As Ismay pieces together the mosaic of Lucinda’s rise to stardom, the film becomes a personal exploration of what it means to be an artist. Can the answers to creative doubt be found through understanding someone else’s journey? Will Ismay find Lucinda Williams? This documentary is a lyrical journey into music, memory, and the pursuit of artistic truth.

In a Good Place Now: The Life and Music of Bobby Charles

David DuBos directed, edited and produced this 74-minute documentary about Bobby Charles, the Abbeyville-born singer/songwriter. He began his career as a teenager writing songs for Fats Domino. He went on to a storied career, from teen pop star to country-folk singer, becoming friends with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and The Band who featured him in their landmark concert, The Last Waltz. The film features interviews with many legendary performers including Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, "Frogman" Henry, Sonny Landreth, Johnny Allen, Warren Storm and Delbert McClinton. Though Bobby never learned to write or read music (or play a musical instrument), his influence on today’s music and musicians is far-reaching with his songs having been recorded by over 250 artists worldwide.