

Title Artist Time Release

I Already Have A Husband Balafon Marimba Ensemble 04:22 Balafon Marimba Ensemble

Kakou Dobet Gnahoré 02:39 Putumayo Presents: Music From The Chocolate Lands

Gamar Badawi Jamal Porto 04:01 Putumayo Presents: Acoustic Arabia

Mambo Banjo Alison Brown 03:48 Quartet

Vami Duwe Kotoja 05:20 Kotoja - The Super Sawalé Collection

Rété Jean-philippe Marthely 05:23 Zouk Anthology by Thierry Cham

A Pedir Su Mano Juan Luis Guerra 04:57 Bachata Rosa

Sawale Babá Ken Okulolo 04:41 Best of Babá Ken Okulolo & Kotoja

Zwit Rwit Idir 03:37 Putumayo Presents: Cairo to Casablanca: An Arabic Musical Odyssey

Parfum des Iles xxxKali 04:42 Putumayo Presents: French Caribbean

Son Fo Africando All-Stars 04:49 Baila - A Latin Dance Party

Mambo Bado Kitenzogu Makassy 05:27 Legends of East Africa

Kokoro ni dakarete Yoshida brothers 03:30 Putumayo presents Asian dreamland

Casalé xxxTouré Kunda 04:32 Sili Beto

Sala Keba Papa Wemba 03:41 Emotion (Real World Gold)

Arranca Manzanita 04:01 Rumba Total

13 - O' Yaba - Thube O' Yaba 03:51 The Best Of World Music: African

Boom Boom Tarará xxxRicardo Lemvo Makina Loca 04:48 São Salvador

Mbola Tsara Rossy 02:22 Island of Ghosts

Mabrouk Wo Arisna على حسن كوبان 04:13 Putumayo Presents: Cairo to Casablanca: An Arabic Musical Odyssey

Bucovina Shantel 03:23 Putumayo Presents Gypsy Groove

Ya Rayah xxxRachid Taha 06:14 Tekitoi?

Montanerisimo Los 50 de Joselito 02:23 Colombia

Doly 4 Etoiles 05:20 Sangonini

Pindurai Mambo Oliver Mtukudzi 06:18 Paivep