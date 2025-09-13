Putumaya

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 13th, 2025
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey


Title    Artist    Time    Release
I Already Have A Husband    Balafon Marimba Ensemble    04:22    Balafon Marimba Ensemble
Kakou    Dobet Gnahoré    02:39    Putumayo Presents: Music From The Chocolate Lands
Gamar Badawi    Jamal Porto    04:01    Putumayo Presents: Acoustic Arabia
Mambo Banjo    Alison Brown    03:48    Quartet
Vami Duwe    Kotoja    05:20    Kotoja - The Super Sawalé Collection
Rété    Jean-philippe Marthely    05:23    Zouk Anthology by Thierry Cham
A Pedir Su Mano    Juan Luis Guerra    04:57    Bachata Rosa
Sawale    Babá Ken Okulolo    04:41    Best of Babá Ken Okulolo & Kotoja
Zwit Rwit    Idir    03:37    Putumayo Presents: Cairo to Casablanca: An Arabic Musical Odyssey
Parfum des Iles    xxxKali    04:42    Putumayo Presents: French Caribbean
Son Fo    Africando All-Stars    04:49    Baila - A Latin Dance Party
Mambo Bado    Kitenzogu Makassy    05:27    Legends of East Africa
Kokoro ni dakarete    Yoshida brothers    03:30    Putumayo presents Asian dreamland
Casalé    xxxTouré Kunda    04:32    Sili Beto
Sala Keba    Papa Wemba    03:41    Emotion (Real World Gold)
Arranca    Manzanita    04:01    Rumba Total
13 - O' Yaba - Thube    O' Yaba    03:51    The Best Of World Music: African
Boom Boom Tarará    xxxRicardo Lemvo Makina Loca    04:48    São Salvador
Mbola Tsara    Rossy    02:22    Island of Ghosts
Mabrouk Wo Arisna    على حسن كوبان    04:13    Putumayo Presents: Cairo to Casablanca: An Arabic Musical Odyssey
Bucovina    Shantel    03:23    Putumayo Presents Gypsy Groove
Ya Rayah    xxxRachid Taha    06:14    Tekitoi?
Montanerisimo    Los 50 de Joselito    02:23    Colombia
Doly    4 Etoiles    05:20    Sangonini
Pindurai Mambo    Oliver Mtukudzi    06:18    Paivep

