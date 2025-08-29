Video: Songs of Sweet Release - Womex 2024

The Worldwide Music Expo (WOMEX) was held in Manchester, England last October. These are ten of the artists that were featured at last year's event, introduced by "World Journey" host Logan Schutts. This video features performances from Orchestra Baobab (Senegal), Sahra Halgan (Somaliland/France), Amy Laurenson (Scotland), and more. Hear World Journey on WWOZ each Saturday, 4-6pm CT!

WOMEX 2025 is happening in Tampere, Finland this October. Details on this unique festival and celebration of world music at womex.com.