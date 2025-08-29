Video: Songs of Sweet Release - Womex 2024

Published on: August 29th, 2025

The Worldwide Music Expo (WOMEX) was held in Manchester, England last October. These are ten of the artists that were featured at last year's event, introduced by "World Journey" host Logan Schutts. This video features performances from Orchestra Baobab (Senegal), Sahra Halgan (Somaliland/France), Amy Laurenson (Scotland), and more. Hear World Journey on WWOZ each Saturday, 4-6pm CT!

WOMEX 2025 is happening in Tampere, Finland this October. Details on this unique festival and celebration of world music at womex.com.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Film/Video, Festivals
Related show host(s): 
Logan
Related program(s): 
World Journey, World Journey with Logan

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.