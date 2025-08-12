Show Host Profile: Duane Williams

--Written by Maryse Déjean

“Gentle” Duane Williams, WWOZ’s Sunday night host of What’s New, 10p-12a, grew up in New Orleans at a time when the station wasn't that much older than he was. He remembers thinking that “… You didn't really need a radio…” since music was already everywhere you went in the neighborhood, and all around the family house on New Orleans Street in Gentilly. “I had one million cousins and there was always something to do. It was great!” It wasn't until Duane left the city that he realized how unique life in New Orleans is because of the music, the culture, and WWOZ.

How important is volunteering at WWOZ to Duane? “It means the world!” he says. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when his hometown “was getting wiped off the map”, he volunteered at Common Ground. After 2007, he gave of his time to WWOZ. His first task at the station was answering phones during a membership drive. He worked very hard behind the scenes in the quiet, thoughtful, and gentle manner that became his signature. He picked up food donations from local restaurants and assisted the membership outreach team with Brass Pass distribution.

In September of 2015, Duane became the permanent host of "What’s New" on WWOZ, 10p to 12a on Sunday nights, after many months of subbing. Asked about the challenges of programming a show with such an eclectic format, Duane says: “I love it! It’s fun catching things all around the world.” Duane shares that "not having the constriction" of releases fitting into a format "is great!"

Duane has also been part of WWOZ’s membership, development and outreach team. He was a staff member for a year and a half, starting in 2014. He's made many friends with WWOZ members and appreciates their “amazing love of the station!” Every year, Duane looks forward to reconnecting with long-time OZ members who visit the city for Jazz Fest. They maintain a “Reunion Spot" each Spring.

“WWOZ is this moving, breathing entity. It keeps the history alive and makes it part of someone’s life. It shines a spotlight on our culture here and that light keeps people connected.” Duane wants every listener to know how important the emails, messages, and phone calls are. “It’s this symbiotic relationship. It’s about LOVE!”

Thank you, Duane Williams, for all that you continue to do for the love of WWOZ. If “WWOZ means the World” to you, just know that you mean the world to us!