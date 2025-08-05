Photos: Satchmo SummerFest 2025

Published on: August 5th, 2025

It was a fantastic weekend celebrating Louis Armstrong at the 2025 Satchmo SummerFest, held in and around the New Orleans Jazz Museum! Our photo team was there to capture the scene, and WWOZ welcomed three of this year's performers to our studio in the week leading up to the festival for a few previews. Watch those performances from Sporty's Brass Band, Doreen Ketchens, and Charmaine Neville on our YouTube channel, and special thanks to Demian Roberts, Kristen Derr, Sarah Kehoe, and Louis Crispino for their photo contributions.

Topic tags: 
Photography, Jazz, Festivals
Related show host(s): 
Cole Williams
Related program(s): 
New Orleans Music Show - Wednesday, New Orleans Music Show - Tuesday
Related act(s): 
Sporty’s Brass Band, Charmaine Neville, Doreen Ketchens
Related content: 

