Video: Kyle Roussel at WWOZ

Published on: July 29th, 2025

Kyle Roussel joined Dr. Al Colón on Jazz From Jax on July 16, 2025 to perform three songs (Dr. John's 'Dorothy,' James Booker's 'A Taste of Honey,' and Allen Toussaint's 'Southern Nights'), talk about how he got started on his music career in New Orleans, getting hired by Shannon Powell as a young musician at the University of New Orleans, playing in church as a child, his new album, the immensely high standards New Orleans musicians meet, and much more. Watch below!

