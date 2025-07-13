TALES OF THE COCKTAIL - WHAT YOU MAY NOT KNOW

In 2002, I remember thinking how appropriate it was that a group of people came together to celebrate the cocktail in the city where the Sazerac – and some will say the cocktail itself – was born. That this was happening in one of New Orleans’s most unique watering holes, the Carousel Bar, only further enhanced the moment.

This year, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is pleased to announce the 23rd annual Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) conference, hosted at the historic The Ritz-Carlton, is back in New Orleans from July 20-25. The theme for this year is Evolve. The event will explore the cocktail industry’s ongoing transformation and development, highlighting evolution as a catalyst for innovation and a necessity for growth.

Many people know that Tales is the world’s premiere cocktail conference. It is the drinks industry’s annual meeting place for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques featuring in-person education, tastings, networking, and awards programming. That being said, cocktail enthusiasts from around the globe are invited to attend, you need not be an industry professional.

Another thing people may not know is that TOTC is not just about the party. Founded in 2018 by Neil Bodenheimer and Gary Solomon, Jr., the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in the host communities. It integrates philanthropy and development into every facet of its programming. The TOTCF is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to educate, advance and support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make a lasting impact in localities that host events.

A few of these programs include policy work, Beyond the Bar, and grant giving. The foundation works with policy experts to advocate for improved and equitable benefits for hospitality workers. Beyond the Bar (BTB) provides a platform to address serious issues within the global drinks industry including mental health and physical wellness, social justice, substance use, sexual harassment prevention, diversity, and sustainability. Grants are awarded to organizations and individuals that demonstrate ways to make meaningful changes to the global hospitality industry.

One other cornerstone that may not be part of the foundation’s official mission, but is integral to the industry and economic impact during the slow summer months in New Orleans and Louisiana, is keeping the Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans each July.

An appropriate way to wrap up our our story about TOTC this year comes with a quote from Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO, Eileen Wayner, from my 2022 interview with her, “Our center point of our compass is the bartender. We build all of our programming and experiences around that, and I think that is what makes us different. It creates a sense of warmth and community and heart that just comes out of our conference that, in my opinion, cannot be replicated. And I also think a really, really important central character in the story is New Orleans. People come from around the world to get a taste of what our world-class hospitality looks like, feels like, and it creates an environment of creativity, and ease, and excitement that I just don’t think you can replicate.”

INFO BOX:

What: 23rd annual Tales of the Cocktail!

When: July 20 - 25, 2025

Where: The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans is the host hotel along with several other local venues.

Information & Tickets: There are a variety of Day, Week, and Special Event passes available. Please visit TalesOfTheCocktail.org for additional information.