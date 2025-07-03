In Memoriam: Cindy Terwilliger

WWOZ is deeply grateful for the generous bequest left by Guardian of the Groove Cindy Terwilliger, who passed away in June.

Cindy spent her professional career as an Administrator for the Federal Transit Administration serving offices around the country including Denver, Kansas City, and Los Angeles. She studied Planning and Political Science at Hunter College and the New York Institute of Technology.

Cindy loved listening to WWOZ from wherever she was on the planet and was a longtime Guardian of the Groove and WWOZ Brass Pass member who loved attending Jazz Fest.

From those who knew her best: "Cindy enthusiastically embraced life, love, happiness, and music with passion." Thank you, Cindy, for being a Guardian Angel of the Groove.

Please consider including WWOZ in your legacy planning. For more information, contact WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback at beth@wwoz.org