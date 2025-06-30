Hello Guardians of the Groove,

This is Murf, Monday New Orleans Music show host, and I am writing today to recap our Planet OZ segment. I and my co-host Annie Farman of the Music Sustainability Alliance, meet once a month and talk about the challenges of climate change and hopefully focus on solutions and ways to take action. This week Annie and I were grateful and super excited to welcome legendary musician and environmentalist Jackson Browne. We spoke about why Jackson is so passionate about the environment. We also spoke about Jackson's involvement with Plastic Pollution Coalition and what Jackson has to do minimize plastic during his tour on the tour bus and at the venues. Annie also brought up the fact that July is Plastic Free July and we each agreed to give up one item. I am giving up plastic ware that comes with takeout or catering. I bought an Opinel portable cutlery set - Opinel-USA.com. to replace the plastic ware. Annie is giving up a local salsa she loves because the packaging is plastic. Annie is also taking it a step further and writing the salsa company to ask let them know what she is doing as a consumer. Jackson Browne is giving up hospitals for July. If you are interested in finding out more information about getting involved, here is the link for the plastic pollution coalition. https://www.plasticpollutioncoalition.org/

If you decide to give up a plastic item for july let us know. Email us at planetwwoz@gmail.com

Have a wonderful day!

Peace, Love and Soul

Murf