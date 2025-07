Tune in to the New Orleans Music Show with host Murf Reeves on Monday, June 30, 11am-2pm CT, to hear his new monthly feature "Planet Oz," focusing on solutions to climate change issues through a New Orleans lens. Legendary musician and Plastic Pollution Coalition's Jackson Browne, along with music-event focused environmentalist Annie Farman, will join Murf to talk about environmentally-friendlier touring practices, plastic-free July, and more around noon (CT)!