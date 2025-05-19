Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2025

Carrie Booher
Published on: May 19th, 2025

Tipitina's is back with their Free Fridays summer concert series! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 23 through August 29. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.

Here's the schedule:

May 23: Brass-A-Holics w/Electric Ramble

May 30: Gov't Majik w/Bakey's Brew

June 6: Good Enough For Good Times w/Deltaphonic

June 13: Eric Johanson w/Very Cherry

June 20: Honey Island Swamp Band w/Sweet Magnolia

June 27: Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes w/Slugger

July 4: Soul Brass Band w/Vegas Cola

July 11: Erica Falls w/Ghalia Volt

July 18: Flow Tribe w/LeTrainiump

July 25: The Quickening w/Paris Avenue

Aug. 1: Stanton Moore, Joe Ashlar, Danny Abel, and Brad Walker w/Jank Setup

Aug. 8: Raw Deal Presents: A Tribute to Rick James w/The Next Level Band

Aug. 15: Billy Iuso w/Marc Stone

Aug. 22: Big Chief Juan Pardo's Tribal Gold w/Daria & the Hip Drops

Aug. 29: Naughty Professor w/Pocket Chocolate

Details at tipitinas.com.

Live event
