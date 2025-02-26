"A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History Map" named Best in Digital Humanities by LEH

Published on: February 26th, 2025

We are pleased to share that WWOZ's A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History Map has received the prestigious Best in Digital Humanities Award from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities!

Awarded biannually in odd-numbered years, the Best in Digital Humanities award recognizes publicly accessible digital humanities projects produced in the previous two calendar years (2023 and 2024) including websites, virtual exhibitions, podcasts and other born-digital initiatives that bring new insights to and/or significantly improve the public’s understanding of the state, its history and/or its culture.

A Closer Walk: New Orleans Music History, Block by Block,” digitally hosted by WWOZ, showcases a digital guide of important locations in the musical history of New Orleans. Boasting curated tours and an interactive map of the city, “A Closer Walk” can be filtered by time period, neighborhood, or music genre to follow the city’s musical journey.

Topic tags: 
Awards
WWOZ
