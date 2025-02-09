New Orleans Re-Creates The Beatles' Rooftop Concert with The Walrus and Guests

On January 30, 2025, WWOZ commemorated the Beatles famous rooftop concert, in what turned out to be their last performance ever, on January 30, 1969, with a New Orleans Beatles Tribute on our station's balcony rooftop at Jax Brewery, overlooking Jackson Square and the rooftops of the French Quarter! The Walrus' homage featured special guests Susan Cowsill, Alex McMurray, and Josh Paxton (performing the role of Billy Preston) on the anniversary of this historic performance, which was made possible by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation.