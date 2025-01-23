In Memoriam: "Brown Sugar" Belle Moore

WWOZ is saddened to share that former show host Belle "Brown Sugar" Moore died on January 22, 2025. Brown Sugar was one of the biggest personalities to ever grace the airwaves in New Orleans, and served as a DJ on WWOZ from the late 1980s until 2004. She also led our membership department for a number of years.

Brown Sugar was born and raised in New Orleans and attended Booker T. Washington High School. She grew up listening to gospel and the blues, a passion for which she brought to the airwaves on 'OZ. "I built up a following real fast when I started playing blues on WWOZ because I played music the listeners could really feel. My audience age range was from geriatric to pediatric and everything in between. I played music by Little Milton, Bobby Bland, Bobby Rush, BB King, Latimore, Johnny Taylor, Koko Taylor, and many more."

Brown Sugar was well-regarded by many WWOZ listeners. Bob Dylan, himself, referenced Brown Sugar in his autobiography, Chronicles, Vol. 1:

"At the house on Audubon Place the radio was always on in the kitchen and always tuned to WWOZ, the great New Orleans station that plays mostly early rhythm and blues and rural South gospel music. My favorite DJ, hands down, was Brown Sugar, the female disc jockey. She was on in the midnight hours, played records by Wynonie Harris, Roy Brown, Ivory Joe Hunter, Little Walter, Lightnin' Hopkins, Chuck Willis, all the greats. She used to keep me company a lot when everyone else was sleeping. Brown Sugar, whoever she was, had a thick, slow, dreamy, oozing molasses voice--she sounded as big as a buffalo--she'd ramble on, take phone calls, give love advice and spin records. I wondered how old she could be. I wondered if she knew her voice had drawn me in, filled me with inner peace and serenity and would upend all my frustration. It was relaxing listening to her. I'd stare at the radio. Whatever she said, I could see every word as she said it. I could listen to her for hours. Wherever she was, I wished I could put all of myself in there."

WWOZ sends our best wishes to her family and friends at this difficult time.