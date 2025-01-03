Bourbon Street Tragedy

As New Orleans' community radio station, everyone at WWOZ is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. We send our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and friends. As always, music remains the heartbeat keeping New Orleans united and vibrant. WWOZ encourages those who can support New Orleans at this difficult time to consider donating to the Blood Center and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Thank you.