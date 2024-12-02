A Message from Beth Arroyo Utterback, General Manager of WWOZ

Dear friends,

This is an incredibly important week for WWOZ as we celebrate both our 44th Birthday and Giving Tuesday at the same time!

44 years ago WWOZ was awarded its federal broadcast license-the only caveat was that it had to be on the air within 24 hours! Since the station had no physical base at the time, program hosts taped shows at home and rushed them to the transmitter to get them on the air. That’s when WWOZ was born and became instantly dedicated to giving airplay to authentic New Orleans music.

No one could have predicted the worldwide, multi-platform success WWOZ has become, or the path we took to get here. Whether we were broadcasting from the beer storage room above Tipitina’s, the Treehouse in Armstrong Park, The French Market, or now from our beautiful new home atop Jax Brewery, we have remained true to our mission to be the worldwide voice, archive, and flag-bearer of New Orleans culture and musical heritage.

It's actually serendipity that our birthday and Giving Tuesday are back to back!

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. It was created as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

I am hoping you will take a moment to support us with with a financial gift by becoming a new or renewing member of the station-- or with an additional gift. We have amazing thank you gifts at every membership level and you'll be able to show your support for WWOZ from your corner of the planet!

We would like to thank the countless incredible musicians, shows hosts, staff, volunteers and culture bearers from the past 44 years who have helped make WWOZ what it is today. Thanks also to our generous members, funders and sponsors who have supported us along the way. You are all True Guardians of the Groove!

WWOZ will continue to be here to keep the spirit of New Orleans alive to our worldwide audience.

Happy Birthday, WWOZ! Here’s to 44 more!

Yours in the Groove,

Beth Arroyo Utterback