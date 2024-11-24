We're Thankful!

Published on: November 25th, 2024

Home is Where the Groove Is and we're thankful to be in our new home!

Thanks and love to YOU and Guardians of the Groove everywhere who make WWOZ possible.

We hope you enjoy this video. We had fun making it for you!

Special thanks to all who helped make this video: Incredible Performers Irma Thomas, James Andrews and Crescent City All-Stars, Treme Brass Band, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Cyril Neville, Amanda Shaw, Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Flagboy Giz, Baby Doll Anita, and our dedicated staff, show hosts, board, funders, and volunteers!

Topic tags: 
Film/Video, Recent Video Streams

