The NOCCA Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary of “Home for the Holidays” with a Star-Studded Lineup

The NOCCA Foundation, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, and the family of Daniel Price announced the 20th anniversary Celebration of "Home for the Holidays" today. The annual event will be held on Saturday, December 21 at House of Blues New Orleans (225 Decatur Street). This year’s star-studded music lineup features Irma Thomas, Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins, John Boutte, DJ Raj Smoove, Flagboy Giz and Emcee Gralen Banks. Tickets for the event are now available to purchase at www.NOCCAFoundation.org/holiday.

Proceeds from the event will support the NOCCA Foundation's Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists, which honors the memory of NOCCA alum Daniel Price (Visual Arts, 1993) with scholarships for NOCCA students. To date, Home for the Holidays and the Daniel Price Fund have raised over $500,000 for NOCCA and its amazing students.

The Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists was established following Price’s death at the age of 28 while protecting his wife from an assailant in San Francisco. Daniel's fund is part of the NOCCA Foundation's Student Support Program, which provides NOCCA's young artists with year-round support for training, supplies, and college scholarships.

"Home for the Holidays was dreamed up by the Price family 20 years ago as a way to turn a profound tragedy into a celebration of Daniel's life and a legacy of support for NOCCA's young artists," said Adonis Rose, executive director of the NOCCA Foundation. "We’re excited to continue honoring Daniel’s legacy and further support our mission of investing in young artists and developing programs that encourage educational excellence and artistic innovation.”

Patron Party: 6:30-8pm

Home for the Holidays kicks off with a patron party from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Gold- and Silver-level patrons will be treated to back-to-back performances by two New Orleans legends: Irma Thomas and John Boutte!

Both Gold and Silver patrons will enjoy a buffet dinner and open bar during the patron party, plus a fabulous silent auction featuring artwork, experiences, and other items great for holiday gifting. Patrons will also have all-night access to the Parish Room, where there will be an open bar from 8pm until the end of the Home for the Holidays concert. The 80 Gold-level patrons will receive reserved seating in the House of Blues loge for the patron party and concert.

Home for the Holidays Concert: 8pm-12am

At 8:00pm, the party continues with the official Home for the Holidays concert, featuring Kermit Ruffins, Rebirth Brass Band, DJ Raj Smoove, and Flagboy Giz, with emcee Gralen Banks, and surprise guests.

All levels of tickets are now available at www.NOCCAFoundation.org/holiday.