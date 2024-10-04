Video: Irma Thomas debuts Gia Maione Prima Performance Studio

Irma Thomas, live for our inaugural broadcast from WWOZ's brand new Gia Maione Prima Performance Studio!

The Soul Queen of New Orleans is a current WWOZ Board Member and a longtime supporter of WWOZ. She has performed live on and for the benefit 'OZ dozens of times over the years. There is no one more appropriate to christen the studio, showering the space and all of us tuning in with the musical essence of New Orleans, than Ms. Irma Thomas.

This performance aligned with the final hours of our Fall "Housewarming" WWOZ Membership Drive-- please support the station and our decades-long commitment to broadcasting live New Orleans music now at wwoz.org/donate!