Daily Presents: SAVE THE SHORELINE

On Saturday, September 28th from 6-10PM at Soule Cafe (2549 Banks Street), Rapbaum's Daily brand collaborates with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) for Save the Shoreline, a benefit event aimed at raising funds and awareness for Louisiana’s ongoing battle with land erosion. There will be live music, food, and drinks available. In addition to a silent auction benefitting CRCL's efforts to restore Louisiana's coastline for years to come, the organization will also have an information booth set up so attendees can learn more about what their organization does and how to get involved further.

This event will be featured in a documentary film about Champions Of Caring, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to working with over 10,000 students in the greater Philadelphia area as well as Capetown South Africa; helping them to create and implement various service projects. This documentary is being directed by Emmy award-winning director, Henry Nevison.