Daily Presents: SAVE THE SHORELINE

Authored by: 
Slangston Hughes
Published on: September 28th, 2024
Guiness World Record Holding Producer teams up with Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana for Save The Shoreline Benefit Event!

On Saturday, September 28th from 6-10PM at Soule Cafe (2549 Banks Street), Rapbaum's Daily brand collaborates with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) for Save the Shoreline, a benefit event aimed at raising funds and awareness for Louisiana’s ongoing battle with land erosion. There will be live music, food, and drinks available. In addition to a silent auction benefitting CRCL's efforts to restore Louisiana's coastline for years to come, the organization will also have an information booth set up so attendees can learn more about what their organization does and how to get involved further.

This event will be featured in a documentary film about Champions Of Caring, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to working with over 10,000 students in the greater Philadelphia area as well as Capetown South Africa; helping them to create and implement various service projects. This documentary is being directed by Emmy award-winning director, Henry Nevison.

Topic tags: 
New Orleans, New Orleans Music, benefit concert, Austin Rapbaum, silent auction

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2024 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.