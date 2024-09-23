New Orleans Music show 9.23.24 Recap

Hello Guardians,

How is everyone feeling today? I am enjoying Monday so far. Show was a little hectic in my mind. Most times I have a show pretty well planned out. I have my "regions"- areas of music that I will be getting to. Whether it is genre based, a specific artist - maybe upcoming show or birthday, "regions" are areas of commonality within my show. I also like to use the interviews as regions. Today I had four interviews and I could not get the show going. I was struggling right up until the show began. My first interview was with Aaron Wilkinson from Honey Island Swamp Band about their upcoming show with the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Crush Diamond. The show is apart of NOLA X NOLA and is called Fete Du Cajun Pyschedelia.

https://thejoytheater.com/event/fete-du-cajun-psychedelia-ft-lost-bayou-ramblers/

Once I had talked to Aaron, the show started to unfold and reveal itself. I was able to move through new songs and old and create a sonic narrative. I was including acts from BlackAmericana Fest happening Saturday September 28th. BAF is the creation of Dusky Waters and is taking place at the Broadside and is open to the public.

https://www.blackamericanafest.com/about

I had several interviews today, because Thursday Sept 26th begins our fall membership drive, so I was trying to get as many interviews before the drive. I was excited for my next interview, James Douglas Hislop, sponsor of the fall music series at the BK House ,1113 Chartres Street. The series kicks off Sept 27th with Jon Cleary and goes through the next six weeks with the last show on November 1st. The link below lists the BK House schedule and is from their instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_d6-I8Rdjq/?img_index=1

Pianist Sam Kuslan stopped by to debut some tracks off of his debut album Runaway Love that will be released Oct 3rd. Sam has his record release party at Snug Harbor on Oct 1st.

The BK interview and Sam's interview were really helpful in creating a block of songs. I was able to use the show list from the BK house and connect some of the artists sonic signature with Sam's sound. Many of the songs were recent releases so I was also sharing new music.

The final interview was with two folks, Dylan and Lizzie, both part of the New Orleans Aquamob community that puts on theatrical water ballets based on different horror movies. Last year's performance was based on Stephen King's Carrie and this year is a combo: Drowned Before Dawn: An Evil Dead Water Ballet, which combines the movies The Evil Dead and Army of Darkness. Aquamob is a perfect example of the arts in New Orleans. Ideas or artistic perspectives that do not seem to go together and yet, New Orleans finds away to make everything synergize and then is able to culitivate the idea. Such an amazing city!!

https://aquamobnola.com/main/

Next week will be membership drive, so we will be asking for your financial support.

Have a wonderful week!

Peace, Love and Soul

Murf