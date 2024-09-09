New Orleans Music Show recap 09.09.24

Hey OZ listeners,

I hopw you are having a wonderful Monday and a had a great weekend. I had a very rocky month of August, so I have been really looking forward to a leveling out in September. One super high note is that we are now in our new studio on the fifth floor of Jax Brewery. Our new space is really a wonderful state of the art facility made possible by YOU. Thank you!! I am excited to be able to bring new projects and ideas to fruition.

Todays show was a lot of fun. The sky was kind of overcast so Allen Toussaint's Whisper To A Scream always feels like it is the theme music for foggy days, a perfect jump off point. I had the pleasure of talking with Clint Brown from the New Orleans Film Society. The 35th annual New Orleans Film Fest is right around the Corner.

https://neworleansfilmsociety.org/attend/

I was able to play a lot of new music.

Loose Cattle's new single - Further On from the soon to be released Someone's Monster

Dale Dolese - Here We Go from Sugar And Fire

Sam Kuslan - Runaway, new single

Carmela Rappazzo - Travelin' from her new album 9

Ben Hunter - Rock A While from his new album Crossroads. This album and Kelly LJ's album both produced by Deezle.

Mr. Sam And The People People - Go Baby Go from his new album Again! Again

Kelly Love Jones - Surrender from her new album Surrender. Right now this is my new favorite song.

Bon Bon Vivant - Last night's Glitter new single

Sonny Gullage - Go Be Free. The first single from Sonny's debut solo album. Sonny released Keving and the Blues Groovers back in 2022.

Rockin Dopsie -Ooo Woo Woo, The single from his new album More Fun With Rockin Dopsie, on the ATO label.

Mahmoud Chouki - Treme Song from his Gallatin release Caravan: Marakech to New Orleans

Blake Amos - Back On The Block. This track came out in 2021, but took me awhile to find my way to it. Darrel Levigne (Keys), Simon Lott (D), Delfeayo Marsalis (Tb), Kelly Love Jones (BV)

Cimafunk - Catalina , the second single from the new album Pa Tu Cuerpa

People Museum - Time, new single

PJ Morton - Home Again, from his super rad album from Capetown To Cairo

LeTrainiumo - Stop Overthinking, his new single

Los Guiros - Serpiente, from the ep Alma De Cumbia

I always feel good sharing new music with the listeners. Thanks for spending time with me on a Monday and sharing the jams.