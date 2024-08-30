In Memoriam: George French

We are very sad to share the news that legendary New Orleans singer, bassist, bandleader, and all-around musician George French has passed at the age of 81.

Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his family, his friends, and everyone who knew him. We would like to thank him for the many years of great music he brought us, and for everything the French family has done over more than 100 years to continue the great legacy of New Orleans music.

George French was a longtime friend of WWOZ, performing live many times on the station. Below, see the video of a full performance from the George French Band at the Jazz & Heritage Center in 2018, as well as some photos of him from recent years. We'll be sharing more videos and live sets in the coming weeks.

Arrangements have not yet been announced.