Booker Fest: Aug. 30-Sep. 1 in Bay St. Louis

James Booker grew up splitting time between New Orleans and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Labor Day weekend, 100 Men Hall, a Black energy center that hosted legendary musicians as part of the Chitlin Circuit, will host the fifth annual Booker Fest, a fundraiser for the hall. For decades, 100 Men Hall provided a safe place for the African American community of Bay St. Louis and surrounding areas to gather. Today, a nonprofit raises funds to preserve and maintain 100 Men Hall, one of the few standing buildings on the Mississippi Blues Trail.

Booker Fest is designed to bring awareness to one of the town’s most gifted artists who played all around the Bay and on the historic stage at the 100 Men Hall. Booker Fest will include performances by The Lee Boys, the Joe Krown Trio w/Papa Mali, Tomar & the FCs, Sierra Green & the Giants, Rita Brent, and more. The weekend will end with a comedy brunch.

Full details and tickets can be found at the100menhall.com.