In Memoriam: Luther Kent

Musician Luther Kent died on Friday, August 16, 2024, at the age of 76. "Big" Luther Kent’s soulful voice and versatile repertoire – ranging from gospel to swing to traditional jazz – made him a New Orleans household name. He performed around the world, and the Louisiana Music Hall-of-Famer could often be heard with his own band, Trick Bag, The Dukes of Dixieland, or as the voice behind local television commercials.

Born Kent Rowell in 1948, the New Orleans native came of age listening to Bobby Bland, Etta James, and Ray Charles, and he channeled their stylings into his burgeoning singing career. He sang with The Greek Fountains, Cold Grits and others, and spent a short time with Blood, Sweat & Tears in the mid-1970s, but was forbidden to record with the group due to contractual restrictions.

Luther Kent recorded his first solo album, the 1977 "World Class," in part at Abbey Road Studios with the Brecker Brothers and members of the London Symphony Orchestra. Back in New Orleans, he showed off his gospel side in recording with John Lee and the Heralds of Christ alongside Pete Fountain and Allen Toussaint.

In 1978, he formed the blues-based Luther Kent & Trick Bag with Charlie Brent, and the band performed actively and released several albums during the 1980s and 1990s. Trick Bag became a favorite late-night sit-in band for visiting luminaries, including Stevie Winwood, Maynard Ferguson, Billy Eckstein, Etta James, B.B. King, Boz Scaggs, Jimmy Page, Jimmy Buffett, and Greg Allman.

He also worked with The Forever Fabulous Chicken Hawks and, since 2005, The Dukes of Dixieland. He recorded with numerous artists, including David Torkanowsky, Herman Ernest, the Bonerama Horns, Dr. John, and the legendary producer Wardell Querzeque.

Kent also had a successful career in voiceover work, earning Clio, Addy, and other advertising awards along the way. He could be heard in commercials for the Louisiana Lottery, The Louisiana Tourism Commission, and Harrah’s Casino, among others, and in television shows such as "Cop Rock." He toured worldwide, and was a popular performer at Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest, Baton Rouge Blues Festival, Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, and others.

Throughout his career, he earned numerous awards and honors, and is an inductee into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame.

WWOZ sends our best wishes to his family and friends at this difficult time. Services have not yet been announced. On Tuesday, August 20, tune in to WWOZ from 2-4pm CT to hear selections from various Luther Kent performances we've broadcasted live in recent years.

Below, some of the many photos of him that we’ve captured over the years, plus a full set from Luther Kent & Trick Bag at the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest in 2019.