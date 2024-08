Photos: Satchmo SummerFest 2024

Another successful Satchmo SummerFest is in the books! Here are a few photo highlights from this year's festival!

Satchmo SummerFest is an annual festival held the first weekend of August, around the time of Louis Armstrong's birthday, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The festival is dedicated to the life, legacy, and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong with live music, a speaker series, food, dancing, and fun for all from 11:30am-8pm both days.