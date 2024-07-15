Murf;s Show recap 07.15.24

Hello music lovers,

Recapping my show today. I am still reeling from my show last week (which I did not recap). Probably, because I was still reeling. I had the unique opportunity to interview the legendary Fred Wesley with the legendary Donald Harrison Jr. Both were apart of the Satchmo summer camp, (Harrison is the creative director and Wesley was this year's artist in residence.) We had a wonderful conversation and both men had very cool things to say about being involved with the Satchmo program and the talent of Louis Armstrong, ( I believe Wesley called Armstrong the perfect musician.)

This week my show was very relaxing. Usually I schedule a few interviews, probably sometimes too many, but I really enjoy learning about the people who write the songs, and why they do what they do. I feel the interviews help give the songs more robustness and richness, knowing some of the backstory or a unique experience which helped create the song. This week however, I had zero interviews, a first time in a long time I just focused on the songs. I ended up taking a brass band dive with 60 minutes of brass band music. The brass band sound is super unique to New Orleans and cannot really be heard anywhere else. I was honoring the older brass band sounds and tunes, even if the band was a modern brass band. I also find brass band music really uplifting. Brass Band music is marching music so even a blues still has a movement to it, that words can't really describe only dance moves. I played TBC Brass Band, Olympia Brass Band, Stooges Brass Band, Pinettes Brass Band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band ( From a live performance at Tipitina's in 1986) and Onward Brass Band, Coolbone Brass Band, Free Spirit Brass Band and Lil Rascals Brass Band. I played the DDBB on vinyl. I am playing more and more vinyl on the show. I really enjoy the sound on air.

Also, the work the folks do at Tipitina's in curating the live and new releases for their record club is really nice. Tip's really showcases great live performances and albums that need to be on vinyl because they are really well done works of art. The liner notes in the albums are also top notch.

I followed the brass band with a little trad jazz set. Another style of music that is ground zero in New Orleans. The musical seems simple but is in fact really complex, and as drummer Gerald French told me, many jazz musicians are initimidated by the music because it requires a player to play a part without embellishing with improv. There is room for improv but a lot of times the solos are still highlighting the melody. Much like brass band music. Traditional New Orleans jazz is straight up dance music. I was able to get into some of live CD's WWOZ ,created over the years as well as some new music by Roderick Paulin, with his new album The Old To New; A celebration of New Orleans clarinetists. The album is the first album Paulin plays clarinet for the whole recording.

I followed the trad set with a little bit of everything, jumping around the musical rolodex to find fun songs to dance to. We heard the Rumble's new single, Now You Know,: as well as the new Naughty Professor single Gotta Get Back. I am loving James McClaskey and the Rhythm Band new album Later On Blues. Catch them every Sunday at BJ's lounge. Also Little Freddie King's birthday is this Friday, (84 years old, Happy Birthday Freddie.) I finished out the show with a couple of Dylan covers; Carmela Rappazzo covering A Simple Twist of Fate (her new album is called 9) and Sam Price's version of Bucket of Rain. Both are really cool covers, especially Rappazzo's as she takes the song to a new place.

Have a wonderful week! Thank you for listening and thank you for being awesome!!