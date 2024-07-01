Murf's show recap 7.01.24

Hello Party People,

Today was a fun show. I had three interviews, one each hour, and I built my show around the interviews. When I got pretty serious into my show some fifteen years ago, I mostly played CD's and used the station's database. I had lost my record collection in Hurricane Katrina and decided not to replace the collection so I did not play records on my show. About three years ago I inherited a record collection and got me back into listen to records (At home, I primarily listen to records. ) About two months ago, I started playing records on my show. Today I played some Earl King and Johnny Adams both vinyl to start the set.

I interviewed Valerie Sassyfrass a true unique New Orleans treasure. Valerie is celebrating her birthday this Wednesday at Les Bon Temps Roule from 9pm - 12am.

I also interviewed Sam Price, bassist for the Honey Island Swamp Band and the leader of Sam Price and The True Believers. Sam put on a Bob Dylan tribute back in May. I guess that got Sam's juices flowing, now he has recorded three of Dylan's songs and will be releasing them in the next few weeks. The first single is Buckets of Rain and then I Shall Be Released and Gotta Serve Somebody.

I also interviewed Noah Young from Naughty Professor. The band is also releasing singles in anticipation of their new album dropping February 2025. We heard Gotta Get Back featuring Josh Kagler on the vocals. Josh has a group Josh Kagler and the Harmonistic Praise Crusade.

I played some of the new music in the city, Charlie Hallorhan and the Tropicales Jump Up! (I have been loving this record) and the new Cyrille Aimee album à Fleur de Peau. Cyrille has such a unique and magical voice and it is a real treat to listen to her sing. James McClaskey and the Rhythm Band has a cool new album Later On Blues. James Martin's new album From Here is super funky and James works with many of the artists really making a mark in the city, including Alfred Banks, Kr3wcial, Ivan Neville and Roger Lewis.

Have a wonderful week and thanks for hanging out and listening to music with me.