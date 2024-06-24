Murf's Show Recap 6.24.24

Hello everyone,

How is everyone feeling? I am grateful you were listening today or at all. This week was a bit of learning curve for me. I have been using iTunes for storing and playing the digital music I have. Apple wants its customers to switch to Apple music subscription service so iTunes is fading away. Wha Wha!! Anyway the quality is decreasing and I was not sure until today when someone called and let me know there was a little bit of distortion.

The Universe is guiding me to evolve my curating skills.

I had to great phone interviews; First was with bass player and Pugnacious records owner Dean Zucchero. Dean phoned in to talk about the party tonight for Catherine Lasperches, the nurse practicioner for The New Orleans Musicians Clinic for the last 20 years. The event takes place at the Broadside tonight from 5-10pm.

https://broadsidenola.com/

I also had Rex from Whisper Party phone in to talk about their new single Heartless and their upcoming gigs at Tipitina's and Les Bon Temps Roule.

I was in a groovy blues feel when I started by show. I was keeping with the vibe Dean has created. Dean's interview I pivoted to newer music coming out of New Orleans such as James Martin (new album From Here), Naughty Professor (Scrollin; with Tank from Tank and The Bangas), Los Guiros (new ep is Alme De Cumbia), Tiny Dinosaur (new single Half Time Show), Cole Williams (single Peaches Manifest) and Sariyah Idan (Hostess of Songs of the People each month at Howlin Wolf the Den).

I spent the last hour playing New Orleans R&B From 1950's -1960's. I love the feel of the songs at that time. Everything sounded exciting because the the musicians and producers at the time were building western music in the form of Rock N Roll and R&B and much it came out of the back of a barber shop.

Thanks for listening and have a wonderful day!!