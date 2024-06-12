Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2024

Tipitina's is back with their Free Fridays summer concert series! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 24 through August 30. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.
Here's the schedule:
May 24: Soul Brass Band w/Le Trainiump
May 31: Flow Tribe w/Marina Orchestra
June 7: Mike Dillon & The New Fuck Yeahs w/Daria & The Hip Drops
June 14: Brass-a-holics w/Sam Price & The True Believers
June 21: Good Enough for Good Times w/Bakey’s Brew
June 28: Papa Mali Trio w/James Martin Band
July 5: Sierra Green and the Giants w/Sporty’s Brass Band
July 12: Naughty Professor w/Whisper Party!
July 19: Honey Island Swamp Band w/Renée & Tiago Guy
July 26: Erica Falls & Vintage Soul w/Zita
Aug. 2: New Orleans Suspects w/Vegas Cola
Aug. 9: Soul Project NOLA w/Very Cherry
Aug. 16: Billy Iuso w/Pocket Chocolate
Aug. 23: Steve Kelly w/Slugger
Aug. 30: The Quickening w/All That
Details at tipitinas.com.