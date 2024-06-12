Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2024

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: June 12th, 2024

906 Tipitina's [Photo by Carrie Booher]

Tipitina's [Photo by Carrie Booher]
Tipitina's [Photo by Carrie Booher]

Tipitina's is back with their Free Fridays summer concert series! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 24 through August 30. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.

Here's the schedule:

May 24: Soul Brass Band w/Le Trainiump

May 31: Flow Tribe w/Marina Orchestra

June 7: Mike Dillon & The New Fuck Yeahs w/Daria & The Hip Drops

June 14: Brass-a-holics w/Sam Price & The True Believers

June 21: Good Enough for Good Times w/Bakey’s Brew

June 28: Papa Mali Trio w/James Martin Band

July 5: Sierra Green and the Giants w/Sporty’s Brass Band

July 12: Naughty Professor w/Whisper Party!

July 19: Honey Island Swamp Band w/Renée & Tiago Guy

July 26: Erica Falls & Vintage Soul w/Zita

Aug. 2: New Orleans Suspects w/Vegas Cola

Aug. 9: Soul Project NOLA w/Very Cherry

Aug. 16: Billy Iuso w/Pocket Chocolate

Aug. 23: Steve Kelly w/Slugger

Aug. 30: The Quickening w/All That

Details at tipitinas.com.

Topic tags: 
Live event
