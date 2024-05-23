The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Rolls Out Staggered Grant Program; Starts with Education Grants for Schools and Nonprofit Organizations

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is excited to announce the opening of its Community Partnership Grant program. The Foundation begins its grant application season with a staggered opening date. Open today are the Education In-School and Education After-School categories which provide funding for arts education programs in Louisiana schools and after-school programs. Grant applications for the remaining three categories: Presenting, Media Documentation, and the Louisiana Cultural Equity Arts & Creation grants which support performers’ fees, the documentation and exhibition of Louisiana culture and individual artists will open on Monday, May 27. This year, the organization will continue to support the local creative economy and arts education by increasing the maximum grant request in all five categories from $5,000 to $7500.

The Education grant categories support music and art education programs in Louisiana K-12 schools and after-school summer programs. The In-School category provides funding for music and art instruction that take place at Louisiana K-12 schools during the school day. Schools (public or private) may apply for money to pay for instruments, instrument repair, sheet music, visual art supplies, or other needed materials to support arts instruction as part of the school’s curriculum. The After-School category supports after-school and summer educational arts programs offered by nonprofit organizations to pay the professional teaching fees of the artists or educators who provide arts instruction. The grant period is September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025.

“We're dedicated to helping schools bring music and arts education to life, whether during regular school hours, after school, or during the summer”, says Executive Director, Don Marshall. For the first time, the Foundation is increasing the maximum grant request from $5,000 to $7,500 in all five categories. Over the past decade, the organization has invested over $15 million throughout Louisiana’s creative community, supporting hundreds of Louisiana schools, nonprofits, and artists.

Each category within Community Partnership Grants is specifically tailored to facilitate the realization of artistic endeavors throughout the state. It serves as a platform for artists, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government entities to cultivate projects that align with their distinct objectives. Whether you are an artist endeavoring to actualize a new project or an organization aiming to effect positive change through the arts, we stand ready to provide comprehensive support across all regions of Louisiana. To apply for Education grants, schools and organizations must create an account in the online grant platform GoSmart. The deadline to apply for the Education grants is Friday, June 21.