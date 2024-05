Colombia at Jazz Fest 2024

Jazz Fest takes a deep dive into the Latin culture powerhouse by dedicating its 2024 Cultural Exchange to Colombia’s incredible musical and cultural diversity! This year’s Cultural Exchange is the Festival’s largest country celebration to date, with close to 200 Colombian artists participating, most of them traveling to the U.S. for the first time.

Headlining this musical voyage around Colombia are Bomba Estéreo on April 27, Choquibtown’s lead singer Goyo in a guest appearance with local band ÌFÉ on April 28, and salsa legends Grupo Niche closing the celebration in style on May 5. The festival is also featuring a daily parade from the Colombians, as seen here!