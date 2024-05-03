Photos: Jazz Fest 2024 - first weekend

Fun hats at the Gentilly Stage on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Colombian Food - empanada - at Jazz Fest 2024

Friends in the audience at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Friends in the Beach Boys audience at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The Beach Boys at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Nice Hat at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

John Stamos with the Beach Boys at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The Beach Boys (with John Stamos) at Jazz Fest's first day on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The Beach Boys (with John Stamos) at Jazz Fest's first day on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Mike Love with the Beach Boys at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

New shade structure at the Cultural Exchange Pavilion at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Nice hats! Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Rancho Aparte on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

A new shade structure by the Cultural Exchange Pavilion on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

A rogue feather on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

John Boutte visits the WWOZ Hospitality Tent after his performance in the WWOZ Jazz Tent on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Fruit time in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Luther Gray with the Headhunters at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The Headhunters at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Kyle Roussel with the Headhunters at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Mango Freeze time at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Lady Pigeon Town Steppers parade at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The New Orleans Classic Recording Revue with The Dixie Cups at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Jazz Fest tattoo spotted at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

A wedding in the Gospel Tent at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

A very festive wedding on April 25, 2024! Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Robert Finley in the Blues Tent at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Kim Che're on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Robert Finley in the Blues Tent at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Robert Finley in the Blues Tent at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Robert Finley in the Blues Tent at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Cheyenne at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

New artwork honoring Clarence "Frogman" Henry is unveiled in the Ancestors Area at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Al "Lil Fats" Jackson plays as new artwork honoring Clarence "Frogman" Henry unveiled in the Ancestors Area at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

New artwork honoring Clarence "Frogman" Henry unveiled in the Ancestors Area at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Mokoomba of Zimbabwe at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Craig Klein with Norbert Susemihl's New Orleans All-Stars at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Norbert Susemihl's New Orleans All-Stars at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Herlin Riley with Norbert Susemihl's New Orleans All-Stars at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Ice Divas parade at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Zulu Steppers parade at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

New Groove Brass Band at Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Bad Boyz parade at Jazz Fest on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

New Groove Brass Band with The Steppers, Ice Divas and Bad Boyz SA&PCs at Jazz Fest 2024 day 1 on April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Big Chief Victor Harris of FiYiYi's suit on display at Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Big Chief Victor Harris of FiYiYi explains his craft on the first day of Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Tin Men on the first day of Jazz Fest, April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The Revelers at Jazz Fest - April 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Maisie enjoying her 6th Jazz Fest - WWOZ Hospitality Tent.

Good times in the WWOZ production trailer during the first weekend of Jazz Fest 2024

On the air with Derrick Smoker and Soul Sister in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent during the first weekend of Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

NOCOA Community Choir at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Stephen King & Shaggadelic & Raw Revolution at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

T'Monde at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Los Cumbia Stars at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Leyla McCalla at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Seva Venet rocks a WWOZ hat with Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Rich Collins at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

WWOZ broadcast truck at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Spy Boy J & Thee Storm at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Spy Boy J & Thee Storm at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Spy Boy J & Thee Storm at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Savoy Family Cajun Band at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cute family watching Esther Rose perform at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Esther Rose at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Mr. Sipp at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Oumou Sangare of Mali at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Amy Helm at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Melanie Merz at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

David Kunian and Charlie B on the air at Jazz Fest on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Louis Crispino.

The Desert Nudes. Photo by Bill Sasser.

The Cry Babies. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Sons of Jazz Brass Band. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Ms. Martha and Her Goodtime Gan. Photo by Bill Sasser.g

Gregorio Uribe of Colombia. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Big Chief Dow the Timbuku Warriors and Cheyenne Mardi Gras Indians. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Agrupacion Chango. Photo by Bill Sasser.

Fruit in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Leslie Cooper directing in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Lee in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

"How the sausage gets made." Missy Bowen directing in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Keith Spera on air with Derrick Smoker and Soul Sister in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Missy Bowen guides Keith Spera on air with Derrick Smoker and Soul Sister in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Keith Spera on air with Derrick Smoker and Soul Sister in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Schoolgirls learn about beading from Big Chief Victor Harris at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

T'Monde at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

David and Lisa dancing at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Joaquin Perez y su Herencia Ancestral at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

T'Monde at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Comanche Hunters at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Tambourine in the crowd at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Comanche Hunters at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Friends in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Doyle Cooper in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Doreen Ketchens in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Cole Williams and Karen Paige in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Seva Venet rocks his WWOZ hat with Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Tom Saunders can be seen on bass. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Charlie Halloran with Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Leyla McCalla at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Agrupacion Chango at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Indians parade at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Mardi Gras Indians parade at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Black Flame Hunters Mardi Gras Indians parade at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians parade at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians parade at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Golden Comanche at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Observers at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Doreen's Jazz New Orleans at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Spyboy J & Thee Storm at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Spyboy J & Thee Storm at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Wild Apaches at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Golden Sioux at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Baby Doll at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

DJ Swamp Boogie and DK Harrell at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Second Line Shorty on air with Derrick Smoker and Soul Sister at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

The krewe at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Big eyes man is back at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Lady Rollers at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Lady Rollers with Free Spirit Brass Band at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Celebrating Colombia and the big yellow umbrella at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Gov't Majik at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Elvis, is that you? at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Charlie Gabriel with Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Colombian parade with Joaquin Perez y su Herencia Ancestral at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Tuba Skinny at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Tuba Skinny at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Economy Hall Festers during Tuba Skinny at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Audience at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Jon Batiste at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Baby Boyz Brass Band at Jazz Fest on April 26, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Good times in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent during the first weekend of Jazz Fest 2024

Fun in the WWOZ Hospitality Tent on Day 2 of Jazz Fest 2024

Folk Life village - Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Hospitality Tent volunteers. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Hospitality Tent Entry. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Giant Yellow Umbrella. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Broadcast in the Hospitality Tent at Jazz Fest 2024. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Sidewalk Message. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Missy Bowen in the Hospitality Tent. . Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Hospitality Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Kim Che're. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings with Guests TK Hulin Johnnie Allan. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

JF Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

JF Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Jazz Fest David & Roselyn with Arlee Leonard Thursday 4.25.24 Children's Tent. Photo by Michele Goldfarb.

The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers, Donald Harrison Jr, and Mike Clark. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Agrupacion Chango. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cultural Exchange Pavilion. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Lakecia Benjamin. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Billy Iuso. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Cimafunk. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Boutte. Photo by Louis Crispino.

You need the Mango Freeze! Photo by Louis Crispino.

Gregorio Uribe. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Lakecia Benjamin. Photo by Louis Crispino.

John Boutte. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Javier Gutierrez and Vivaz! Photo by Louis Crispino

Cimafunk. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Billy Iuso. Photo by Louis Crispino.

Volunteer Jane.

Roy Rodgers and the Delta Rhythm Kings

Ruthie Foster. Photo by Louis Crispino.