The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest 2024

The Rolling Stones played at Jazz Fest today! It was a wonderful set filled with special moments from the world's biggest rock band.

The legendary Irma Thomas joined The Rolling Stones onstage for a fantastic performance of 'Time Is On My Side,' a song she originally recorded in April 1964. Later that year, The Rolling Stones released the song, too, in a remarkably similar style to Thomas's version. Today, they performed it together with an introduction from Mick Jagger expressing his appreciation for Thomas and recalling the first time he ever heard the song "way back in 1964."

"I haven't seen her in years and years," Jagger said after the song ended. "About 50 years."

The Stones welcomed another local guest star for the song just before 'Time Is On My Side,' too: zydeco star Dwayne Dopsie joined them on accordion for 'Let It Bleed!' Dopsie brought an energetic Louisiana zydeco tinge to the song.

The Rolling Stones seemed to truly enjoy their time at the festival, with Jagger stating a few songs later, "We're having such a great show. We haven't done a matinee show in years!"

Irma Thomas will perform at Jazz Fest again this Sunday, May 5! Catch her on the same stage (Festival Stage) from 1:55-3pm. And maybe she'll have a few special guests of her own...?