Photos: WWOZ Piano Night 2024

Check out these wonderful pictures from a sold out WWOZ Piano Night on Monday, April 29, 2024 at House of Blues! Thank you to everyone who came out to support WWOZ at our flagship annual fundraiser. Very special thanks to our 28 performers this year, and to our volunteer photographers Kristen Derr, Michael White, and Louis Crispino for capturing these moments.

Photos below and at this link feature our Piano night patrons and pianists. This year's lineup included Bill Payne of Little Feat, Marcia Ball, Jon Cleary, Terrance Simien with Danny Williams, Joe Krown, Lilli Lewis, Courtney Bryan, Kyle Roussel, Keiko Komaki, Oscar Rossignoli, Tom McDermott, David Boeddinghaus, Rickie Monie, Larry Sieberth, John "Papa" Gros, Josh Paxton, Tom Worrell, Jesse McBride, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, Victor Campbell, Shea Pierre, Mari Watanabe, CR Gruver, Yoshitaka Tsuji (Z2), Joe Ashlar, BC Coogan, Steve DeTroy, and River Eckert.

If you missed it, all six hours of WWOZ Piano Night are available to stream through May 14! Virtual tickets for the replay are available at tinyurl.com/pianonight2024.