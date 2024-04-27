In Memoriam: Nick Daniels III

We are very sad to share the news that Nick Daniels, the longtime bass player director of Dumpstaphunk, passed on Thursday at the age of 68. His management confirmed the news to WWOZ.

Nick Daniels III had a long career in New Orleans music, also performing with the Neville Brothers, Zachary Richard, the Wild Magnolias, and Allen Toussaint, among others.

The entire WWOZ family sends it best wishes to Nick’s family, friends, and bandmates, at this difficult time. We will share information about arrangements as they become available.