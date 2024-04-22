Sober space available at Jazz Fest 2024

For the second time, 1 Million Strong will partner with Jazz Fest to include a free, sober-supportive space at the festival for attendees to cool down, recharge, and enjoy the music of Jazz Fest and alcohol-free cocktails in a relaxing environment!

"Having 1 Million Strong’s sober-supportive wellness tent at the event demonstrates that sobriety doesn’t mean that people in recovery can’t be a part of events such as this, but that there is a need to expand music culture to include sobriety," said Bill Taylor, Director, Music Strategy and Programs, The Phoenix last year. "There is tremendous strength in coming together as a community to support one another, and that’s what these spaces are all about."

The 1 Million Strong wellness experience at Jazz Fest is free and accessible to festivalgoers both weekends April 25 - 28 and May 2 - 5 and offers attendees the opportunity to enjoy mocktail happy hours and connect with people in recovery as well as allies to the recovery movement. The tent will open the same time Jazz Fest opens its gates at 11am daily.

"We are proud to partner with 1 Million Strong to, for the first time, make a wellness space part of this year’s festival — a meeting spot and retreat where individuals in recovery and allies can gather and connect with each other," said Quint Davis, Producer/Director, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, in 2023. "We hope that this space will be a reflection of our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community where everyone feels welcome and celebrated."

For more information about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, visit www.nojazzfest.com. To learn about 1 Million Strong, visit www.1millionstrong.com.