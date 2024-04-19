Special show on Clarence "Frogman" Henry

Neil Pellegrin
Published on: April 19th, 2024

Neil Pellegrin and Clarence "Frogman" Henry at WWOZ in 2012 [Photo by Suzy Moran]

Neil Pellegrin and Clarence "Frogman" Henry at WWOZ in 2012 [Photo by Suzy Moran]
Neil Pellegrin

Clarence Frogman Henry, who passed last week, was a longtime friend and supporter of WWOZ. He came to our studios many times.

Today, from 2-4pm CT, WWOZ's Neil Pellegrin will host two hours of Frogman's music, with stories of his life and career. He'll also include a super-rare performance by Frogman recorded by WWOZ in 2003 at Jazz Fest, currently preserved at the Archive of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Neil hosts the '50s R&B Show every Tuesday, 7-10 pm, and it's a rare treat to have him in the studio earlier in the day! Tune in locally at 90.7 FM or from anywhere at wwoz.org/listen/player.

In Memoriam

Services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at the L.B. Landry High School auditorium (1200 L.B. Landry Ave., New Orleans). Visitation will be held from 8-10am and the funeral will begin at 10am. Repast will follow. Family, friends, band members, New Orleans musicians, and the public are invited to join to celebrate the memory and life of Clarence "Frogman" Henry.

Special Show
Neil Pellegrin
50s R&B with Neil Pellegrin
