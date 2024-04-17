Aaron Neville: Amazing Grace

Aaron Neville has a new book out, Tell It Like It Is: My Story! In honor of its release, WWOZ's Music Director, Murf Reeves, sat down with Aaron at his home in upstate New York, at Freville Farm, earlier this year. Watch and listen as Aaron discusses his new book and career, plus stories from when the Neville Brothers first got signed, what it was like to play with the Grateful Dead and Tina Turner, shares why he got clean, talks about the influence of his uncle, Big Chief Jolly, and much more!

Tell It Like It Is: My Story is available now at your favorite independent, local bookstore, national chains, and online. In the book, Aaron tells his personal story of overcoming poverty, racism, addiction, and loss through faith, family, and music.