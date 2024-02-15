In Memoriam: Kerry "Fatman" Hunter

New Orleans drummer Kerry "Fatman" Hunter has died, at the age of 53. Hunter was hit by a drunk driver while walking near the corner of Claiborne and Elysian Fields around midnight on Mardi Gras Day.

Hunter was a prolific musician. As a member of the New Orleans Nightcrawlers he won Best Regional Roots Music Album at the 2021 Grammys for Atmosphere, and was also nominated this year in the same category. Throughout his career, he also performed with the Roots of Jazz Brass Band (led by Danny Barker) and the Preservation Hall collective, as well as a variety of brass bands, including Junior Olympia, Rebirth, Kinfolk, Tornado, Dirty Dozen, and Olympia Brass Band.

He anchored the New Birth Brass Band alongside Tanio Hingle for many years, before moving into the New Orleans Nightcrawlers.

WWOZ sends our best wishes to his family and friends at this difficult time.