Photos: Mardi Gras 2024

Mardi Gras - February 13, 2024. Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback.

Krewe of Conus, Mardi Gras 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Mardi Gras Indians downtown - Mardi Gras Day February 13, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

AJ Rodrigue, Dean Ellis, and Amarilis Ortiz on Mardi Gras Day - February 13, 2024. Photo by Carrie Booher.