Mardi Gras 2024 on WWOZ

Tune in to WWOZ for the sounds of Mardi Gras! Listen at 90.7 FM locally or at wwoz.org anywhere. Here's the programming schedule for the next couple days:

LUNDI GRAS

6-9am Ol' Man River special Carnival show

9-11am Traditional Jazz with Dan Meyer

11am-2pm New Orleans Music Show with Sherwood Collins

2-4pm Mardi Gras on Blues Eclectic with Andrew Grafe

4-7pm Special Lundi Gras presentation of rarities from the Archive of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, including Dr. John at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2006 featuring Donald Harrison, Jr. on sax, followed by the Meters at Jazz Fest 2015 featuring Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville, plus the Wild Magnolias live from the rarely-heard 1974 Professor Longhair Fire Benefit concert, and a few other new surprises with host Maryse Dejean

7-10pm Carnival music from around the world with Alski

10pm-12am The Governor returns to his old slot for his annual Lundi Gras Professor Longhair show

MARDI GRAS

12am-2am Mardi Gras music on Adjacent with Ash & Benny

3-6am Pre-dawn Mardi Gras set with the Boudin Man

6-9am Mardi Gras with host Stuart Hall

9-11am Mardi Gras with host Leslie Cooper

11am-2pm New Orleans Music Show with host Cole Williams

2pm Hear WWOZ's 1994 Mardi Gras Special featuring Dr. John, Mardi Gras Indians, and more

4-7pm Mardi Gras with host T.R. Johnson

7-10pm Mardi Gras with host Neil Pellegrin

10pm-12am Closing out Mardi Gras with the Freaknologist Lunatique, David Kunian