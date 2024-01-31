"Best of the Beat" with Keith Hill

Special music performances that night by:
Loose Cattle
Erica Falls
The Rumble
Jamal Batiste Band
The Honorees:
Best Blues Artist: Samantha Fish
Best Blues Album: Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton: Death Wish Blues
Best R&B / Funk Artist: Jon Batiste
Best R&B / Funk Album: Jon Batiste: World Music Radio
Best Rock Artist: The Revivalists
Best Rock Album: The Revivalists: Pour it out into the Night
Best Roots Rock / Americana Artist: Lucinda Williams
Best Roots Rock / American Album: Lucinda Williams: Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart
Best Country / Folk / Singer-Songwriter Artist: Alex McMurray
Best Country / Folk / Singer-Songwriter Album: Paul Sanchez: Between Friends… And Me
Best Rap / Hip-Hop / Bounce Artist: Flagboy Giz
Best Rap / Hip-Hop / Bounce Album: Flagboy Giz: I Got Indian In My Family
Best Traditional Jazz Artist: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Best Traditional Jazz Album: Tuba Skinny: Hot Town
Best Contemporary Jazz Artist: Terence Blanchard
Best Contemporary Jazz Album: Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra: Uptown on Mardi Gras Day
Best Brass Band: The Soul Rebels
Best Brass Band Album: The New Orleans Nightcrawlers: Too Much To Hold
Best Cajun Artist: Lost Bayou Ramblers
Best Cajun Album: Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra: Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (Live)
Best Zydeco Artist: Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Best Zydeco Album: Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band: New Beginnings…
Best Cover Band: Bag of Donuts
Allen Toussaint Award Songwriter of the Year: Jon Batiste
Best Female Vocalist: Erica Falls
Best Male Vocalist: John Boutte
Best Bass Player: George Porter, Jr.
Best Guitarist: Samantha Fish
Best Drummer: D. Russell Batiste, Jr.
Best Clarinetist: Doreen Ketchens
Best Saxophonist: Donald Harrison, Jr.
Best Trombonist: Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews
Best Trumpeter: Terence Blanchard
Best Tuba / Sousaphonist: Kirk Joseph
Best Piano / Keyboards: Ivan Neville
Best Accordionist: Dwayne Dopsie
Best Violin / Fiddle Player: Louis Michot
Best DJ: Mannie Fresh
Best Other Instrument: Jason Marsalis (vibes)
Best Music Video: Deathwish by Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
Artist of the Year: Jon Batiste
Album of the Year: Jon Batiste: World Music Radio
Best Emerging Artist: Victor Campbell
Song of the Year: “Butterfly” by Jon Batiste
Lifetime Achievement in Music Education: Ricky Sebastian
Lifetime Achievement in Music Business: Don Marshall
HeartBeat Award: Fred Johnson, Jr.
Lifetime Achievement in Music: David R. Batiste, Sr.
Congratulations to all!!