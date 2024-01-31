"Best of the Beat" with Keith Hill

Leo Nocentelli at the Best of the Beat Awards 2024 [Photo by Keith Hill]

A wise man once said "expect the unexpected." While covering the annual OffBeat magazine Best of the Beat awards held last week. Honors were given to New Orleans locals who play music, support and educate the culture of New Orleans. When the award for lifetime achievement in music was given to David Batiste, the unexpected surprise for me was, Leo Nocentelli, a longtime friend of David, came up to the stage and joined the band led by Jamal Batiste for a few numbers. "Kind of low key," he stated. He just wanted to come out and support his friend, David Batiste, and give condolences to David for the loss of his son Russell Batiste, who played with Leo in the funky METERS band. What we then witnessed was true New Orleans uptown magic. See more photos from this special night below!

Special music performances that night by:

Loose Cattle

Erica Falls

The Rumble

Jamal Batiste Band

 

The Honorees:

Best Blues Artist: Samantha Fish

Best Blues Album: Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton: Death Wish Blues

Best R&B / Funk Artist: Jon Batiste

Best R&B / Funk Album: Jon Batiste: World Music Radio

Best Rock Artist: The Revivalists

Best Rock Album: The Revivalists: Pour it out into the Night

Best Roots Rock / Americana Artist: Lucinda Williams

Best Roots Rock / American Album: Lucinda Williams: Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart

Best Country / Folk / Singer-Songwriter Artist: Alex McMurray

Best Country / Folk / Singer-Songwriter Album: Paul Sanchez: Between Friends… And Me

Best Rap / Hip-Hop / Bounce Artist: Flagboy Giz

Best Rap / Hip-Hop / Bounce Album: Flagboy Giz: I Got Indian In My Family

Best Traditional Jazz Artist: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Best Traditional Jazz Album: Tuba Skinny: Hot Town

Best Contemporary Jazz Artist: Terence Blanchard

Best Contemporary Jazz Album: Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra: Uptown on Mardi Gras Day

Best Brass Band: The Soul Rebels

Best Brass Band Album: The New Orleans Nightcrawlers: Too Much To Hold

Best Cajun Artist: Lost Bayou Ramblers

Best Cajun Album: Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra: Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (Live)

Best Zydeco Artist: Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Best Zydeco Album: Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band: New Beginnings…

Best Cover Band: Bag of Donuts

Allen Toussaint Award Songwriter of the Year: Jon Batiste

Best Female Vocalist: Erica Falls

Best Male Vocalist: John Boutte

Best Bass Player: George Porter, Jr.

Best Guitarist: Samantha Fish

Best Drummer: D. Russell Batiste, Jr.

Best Clarinetist: Doreen Ketchens

Best Saxophonist: Donald Harrison, Jr.

Best Trombonist: Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews

Best Trumpeter: Terence Blanchard

Best Tuba / Sousaphonist: Kirk Joseph

Best Piano / Keyboards: Ivan Neville

Best Accordionist: Dwayne Dopsie

Best Violin / Fiddle Player: Louis Michot

Best DJ: Mannie Fresh

Best Other Instrument: Jason Marsalis (vibes)

Best Music Video: Deathwish by Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Artist of the Year: Jon Batiste

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste: World Music Radio

Best Emerging Artist: Victor Campbell

Song of the Year: “Butterfly” by Jon Batiste

Lifetime Achievement in Music Education: Ricky Sebastian

Lifetime Achievement in Music Business: Don Marshall

HeartBeat Award: Fred Johnson, Jr.

Lifetime Achievement in Music: David R. Batiste, Sr.

Congratulations to all!!

