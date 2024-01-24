French Quarter Fest happens April 11-14, 2024

The non-profit French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announce French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, April 11-14, 2024! French Quarter Fest is the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture. The festival takes place across venues and stages in the French Quarter neighborhood. This year’s fest invites locals and visitors to reconnect with the flavors of regional cuisine from more than 60 local restaurants, hear the sounds from 40+ music debuts and 270+ Louisiana acts on 20 stages, and enjoy special events that celebrate our unique city. The festival will operate from 11am-8pm each day, kicking off with an opening parade at 10am on Thursday, April 11. 

Building on the successes of FQF’s 40th anniversary, producers are excited to raise the bar in 2024 with new elements. “We are rarely short of good news when it comes to producing this Festival,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of FQFI. “In addition to showcasing hundreds of local artists and chefs, this year introduces two new stages, our DJ Stage, and our Culinary Stage presented by Kingfish Kitchen and Cocktails. 2023 welcomed more than 875,000 fans over four days, so this year we are providing more space for our fans to spread out and dance with the addition of programming in Spanish Plaza.” 

FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL 2024 MUSIC LINEUP

* Festival debut

THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2024

Ivan Neville*
Big Freedia
ÌFÉ*
DJ Raj Smoove* 
Bonerama 
Chris Thomas King 
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band 
Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band 
Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band 
Dance Lesson 
Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra 
Dj Ojay of Afrobeatnola* 
Johnny Sansone 
Judith Owen & Her Gentlemen Callers* 
Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers 
Lena Prima 
Los Güiros 
Margie Perez 
Mem Shannon & The Membership 
Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show 
Preservation Brass 
Rebirth Brass Band 
Steve Lands and Kosmi(k)rewe 
T Marie and Bayou Juju
The Lilli Lewis Project 
Tyron Benoit Band 
Vale! ULB featuring Deezle* 
Zita 

FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2024

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
Chapel Hart Band
Partners-N-Crime
TBC Brass Band featuring Hasizzle*
Alfred Banks w/SaxKixAve 
Amanda Shaw 
And Then Came Humans 
Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz 
Bettis + 3rd Degree* 
Big Soul Band* 
Bon Bon Vivant 
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band 
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours 
Camile Baudoin and Friends 
Cole Williams 
Conjunto Tierra Linda* 
Dance Lesson 
Ernie Vincent 
Ever More Nest 
Funky Lampshade* 
George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners 
Higher Heights Reggae Band 
Hot 8 Brass Band 
Iceman Special 
Jake Landry 
Jamey St. Pierre 
Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound 
Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest 
Lisa Amos 
Little Freddie King
Mahmoud Chouki* 
Papo y Son Mandao 
People Museum* 
Quiana Lynell and the Lush Life 
Red Hot Brass Band 
Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band 
Shawan Rice* 
Sporty's Brass Band 
Storyville Stompers Brass Band 
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots 
The Big Easy Boys 
The Soul Rebels 
Tin Men 
Tuba Skinny 
Waylon Thibodeaux Band 

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Teedra Moses*
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X*
DJ Kelly Green*
79rs Gang 
Abramson Sci Academy Brass Band 
Amigos do Samba 
Amis du Teche* 
Assata Renay* 
Babineaux Sisters Band 
Banu Gibson 
Bonnabel High School Concert Band * 
Cary Hudson* 
Charmaine Neville 
Christian Serpas & Ghost Town 
Dance Lesson 
DJ PJ* 
Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole 
Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse
Duane Bartels Band 
Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR 
Ingrid Lucia 
Jason Neville FunkySoul Band 
John “Papa” Gros 
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes 
Julien Primeaux 
Kings of Brass 
LeTrainiump 
Lost Bayou Ramblers 
Original Hurricane Brass Band 
Patrice Fisher and Arpa 
Potholes Brass Band* 
Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band 
Ronnie Lamarque Orchestra with Hot Rod Lincoln 
Sean Riley Trio 
Seguenon Kone featuring Ivorie Spectacle 
Shamarr Allen 
Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band 
Sweet Crude 
The Dixie Cups 
The Iguanas 
The Nayo Jones Experience 
The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. 
Tim Laughlin 
Troy Sawyer and the Elementz 
Troy Turner 
Yusa 

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

John Boutté
Water Seed present the Journey to Funkstar
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
DJ RQ Away* 
21st Century Brass 
Anaïs St. John
Astral Project 
Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men 
Brass-a-Holics with Flagboy Giz 
Bucktown All-Stars 
Creole String Beans 
Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson Dance Lesson 
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers 
Electric Ramble* 
Erica Falls 
Flow Tribe 
George Brown Band* 
Grace Gibson 
Gumbeaux Juice 
Honey Island Swamp Band 
James Andrews 
Jeremy Davenport 
Joey Houck Band* 
John Boutté 
John Mooney 
Joy Clark 
Lynn Drury 
Magnetic Ear 
Michael Doucet & Lâcher Prise 
Muévelo 
Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas 
New Orleans Nightcrawlers 
Ngoma Numu* 
Onward Brass Band 
Oversight* 
R Project Brass Band 
Red Wolf Brass Band 
Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds 
Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters 
Roderick "Rev" Paulin and The Congregation
Slangston Hughes and the Rimless Bentley Spin Griffey * 
Sue Ford* 
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band 
The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars 
Treces del Sur - New Orleans Latin Music Band
Vegas Cola Band 
Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans
Wendell Brunious

