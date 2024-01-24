French Quarter Fest happens April 11-14, 2024

The non-profit French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announce French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, April 11-14, 2024! French Quarter Fest is the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture. The festival takes place across venues and stages in the French Quarter neighborhood. This year’s fest invites locals and visitors to reconnect with the flavors of regional cuisine from more than 60 local restaurants, hear the sounds from 40+ music debuts and 270+ Louisiana acts on 20 stages, and enjoy special events that celebrate our unique city. The festival will operate from 11am-8pm each day, kicking off with an opening parade at 10am on Thursday, April 11.

Building on the successes of FQF’s 40th anniversary, producers are excited to raise the bar in 2024 with new elements. “We are rarely short of good news when it comes to producing this Festival,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of FQFI. “In addition to showcasing hundreds of local artists and chefs, this year introduces two new stages, our DJ Stage, and our Culinary Stage presented by Kingfish Kitchen and Cocktails. 2023 welcomed more than 875,000 fans over four days, so this year we are providing more space for our fans to spread out and dance with the addition of programming in Spanish Plaza.”

Check frenchquarterfest.org for all the most up-to-date information!

FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL 2024 MUSIC LINEUP

* Festival debut

THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2024

Ivan Neville*

Big Freedia

ÌFÉ*

DJ Raj Smoove*

Bonerama

Chris Thomas King

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band

Dance Lesson

Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Dj Ojay of Afrobeatnola*

Johnny Sansone

Judith Owen & Her Gentlemen Callers*

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Lena Prima

Los Güiros

Margie Perez

Mem Shannon & The Membership

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Preservation Brass

Rebirth Brass Band

Steve Lands and Kosmi(k)rewe

T Marie and Bayou Juju

The Lilli Lewis Project

Tyron Benoit Band

Vale! ULB featuring Deezle*

Zita

FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2024

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Chapel Hart Band

Partners-N-Crime

TBC Brass Band featuring Hasizzle*

Alfred Banks w/SaxKixAve

Amanda Shaw

And Then Came Humans

Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz

Bettis + 3rd Degree*

Big Soul Band*

Bon Bon Vivant

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Camile Baudoin and Friends

Cole Williams

Conjunto Tierra Linda*

Dance Lesson

Ernie Vincent

Ever More Nest

Funky Lampshade*

George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners

Higher Heights Reggae Band

Hot 8 Brass Band

Iceman Special

Jake Landry

Jamey St. Pierre

Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound

Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest

Lisa Amos

Little Freddie King

Mahmoud Chouki*

Papo y Son Mandao

People Museum*

Quiana Lynell and the Lush Life

Red Hot Brass Band

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Shawan Rice*

Sporty's Brass Band

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

The Big Easy Boys

The Soul Rebels

Tin Men

Tuba Skinny

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Teedra Moses*

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X*

DJ Kelly Green*

79rs Gang

Abramson Sci Academy Brass Band

Amigos do Samba

Amis du Teche*

Assata Renay*

Babineaux Sisters Band

Banu Gibson

Bonnabel High School Concert Band *

Cary Hudson*

Charmaine Neville

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Dance Lesson

DJ PJ*

Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole

Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse

Duane Bartels Band

Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR

Ingrid Lucia

Jason Neville FunkySoul Band

John “Papa” Gros

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Julien Primeaux

Kings of Brass

LeTrainiump

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Original Hurricane Brass Band

Patrice Fisher and Arpa

Potholes Brass Band*

Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band

Ronnie Lamarque Orchestra with Hot Rod Lincoln

Sean Riley Trio

Seguenon Kone featuring Ivorie Spectacle

Shamarr Allen

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Sweet Crude

The Dixie Cups

The Iguanas

The Nayo Jones Experience

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Tim Laughlin

Troy Sawyer and the Elementz

Troy Turner

Yusa

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

John Boutté

Water Seed present the Journey to Funkstar

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

DJ RQ Away*

21st Century Brass

Anaïs St. John

Astral Project

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Brass-a-Holics with Flagboy Giz

Bucktown All-Stars

Creole String Beans

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson Dance Lesson

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Electric Ramble*

Erica Falls

Flow Tribe

George Brown Band*

Grace Gibson

Gumbeaux Juice

Honey Island Swamp Band

James Andrews

Jeremy Davenport

Joey Houck Band*

John Boutté

John Mooney

Joy Clark

Lynn Drury

Magnetic Ear

Michael Doucet & Lâcher Prise

Muévelo

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Ngoma Numu*

Onward Brass Band

Oversight*

R Project Brass Band

Red Wolf Brass Band

Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds

Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters

Roderick "Rev" Paulin and The Congregation

Slangston Hughes and the Rimless Bentley Spin Griffey *

Sue Ford*

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

Treces del Sur - New Orleans Latin Music Band

Vegas Cola Band

Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans

Wendell Brunious

Check frenchquarterfest.org for all the latest!