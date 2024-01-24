French Quarter Fest happens April 11-14, 2024

The non-profit French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announce French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, April 11-14, 2024! French Quarter Fest is the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture. The festival takes place across venues and stages in the French Quarter neighborhood. This year’s fest invites locals and visitors to reconnect with the flavors of regional cuisine from more than 60 local restaurants, hear the sounds from 40+ music debuts and 270+ Louisiana acts on 20 stages, and enjoy special events that celebrate our unique city. The festival will operate from 11am-8pm each day, kicking off with an opening parade at 10am on Thursday, April 11.
Building on the successes of FQF’s 40th anniversary, producers are excited to raise the bar in 2024 with new elements. “We are rarely short of good news when it comes to producing this Festival,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of FQFI. “In addition to showcasing hundreds of local artists and chefs, this year introduces two new stages, our DJ Stage, and our Culinary Stage presented by Kingfish Kitchen and Cocktails. 2023 welcomed more than 875,000 fans over four days, so this year we are providing more space for our fans to spread out and dance with the addition of programming in Spanish Plaza.”
Check frenchquarterfest.org for all the most up-to-date information!
FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL 2024 MUSIC LINEUP
* Festival debut
THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2024
Ivan Neville*
Big Freedia
ÌFÉ*
DJ Raj Smoove*
Bonerama
Chris Thomas King
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band
Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band
Dance Lesson
Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Dj Ojay of Afrobeatnola*
Johnny Sansone
Judith Owen & Her Gentlemen Callers*
Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
Lena Prima
Los Güiros
Margie Perez
Mem Shannon & The Membership
Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
Preservation Brass
Rebirth Brass Band
Steve Lands and Kosmi(k)rewe
T Marie and Bayou Juju
The Lilli Lewis Project
Tyron Benoit Band
Vale! ULB featuring Deezle*
Zita
FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2024
Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
Chapel Hart Band
Partners-N-Crime
TBC Brass Band featuring Hasizzle*
Alfred Banks w/SaxKixAve
Amanda Shaw
And Then Came Humans
Barbara Shorts and Blue Jazz
Bettis + 3rd Degree*
Big Soul Band*
Bon Bon Vivant
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Camile Baudoin and Friends
Cole Williams
Conjunto Tierra Linda*
Dance Lesson
Ernie Vincent
Ever More Nest
Funky Lampshade*
George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners
Higher Heights Reggae Band
Hot 8 Brass Band
Iceman Special
Jake Landry
Jamey St. Pierre
Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound
Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest
Lisa Amos
Little Freddie King
Mahmoud Chouki*
Papo y Son Mandao
People Museum*
Quiana Lynell and the Lush Life
Red Hot Brass Band
Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
Shawan Rice*
Sporty's Brass Band
Storyville Stompers Brass Band
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
The Big Easy Boys
The Soul Rebels
Tin Men
Tuba Skinny
Waylon Thibodeaux Band
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Teedra Moses*
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X*
DJ Kelly Green*
79rs Gang
Abramson Sci Academy Brass Band
Amigos do Samba
Amis du Teche*
Assata Renay*
Babineaux Sisters Band
Banu Gibson
Bonnabel High School Concert Band *
Cary Hudson*
Charmaine Neville
Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
Dance Lesson
DJ PJ*
Don Vappie & Banjo a la Créole
Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse
Duane Bartels Band
Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR
Ingrid Lucia
Jason Neville FunkySoul Band
John “Papa” Gros
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
Julien Primeaux
Kings of Brass
LeTrainiump
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Original Hurricane Brass Band
Patrice Fisher and Arpa
Potholes Brass Band*
Preston Frank & the Frank Family Band
Ronnie Lamarque Orchestra with Hot Rod Lincoln
Sean Riley Trio
Seguenon Kone featuring Ivorie Spectacle
Shamarr Allen
Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
Sweet Crude
The Dixie Cups
The Iguanas
The Nayo Jones Experience
The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Tim Laughlin
Troy Sawyer and the Elementz
Troy Turner
Yusa
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
John Boutté
Water Seed present the Journey to Funkstar
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
DJ RQ Away*
21st Century Brass
Anaïs St. John
Astral Project
Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men
Brass-a-Holics with Flagboy Giz
Bucktown All-Stars
Creole String Beans
Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson Dance Lesson
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Electric Ramble*
Erica Falls
Flow Tribe
George Brown Band*
Grace Gibson
Gumbeaux Juice
Honey Island Swamp Band
James Andrews
Jeremy Davenport
Joey Houck Band*
John Boutté
John Mooney
Joy Clark
Lynn Drury
Magnetic Ear
Michael Doucet & Lâcher Prise
Muévelo
Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Ngoma Numu*
Onward Brass Band
Oversight*
R Project Brass Band
Red Wolf Brass Band
Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds
Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters
Roderick "Rev" Paulin and The Congregation
Slangston Hughes and the Rimless Bentley Spin Griffey *
Sue Ford*
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
Treces del Sur - New Orleans Latin Music Band
Vegas Cola Band
Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans
Wendell Brunious
