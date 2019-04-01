2019 Spring Membership Drive Thank-Yous

WWOZ would like to thank everyone who had a part in making our Spring 2019 pledge drive a huge success! Shout outs to all of our new & renewing members, show hosts, musicians, volunteers, staff, photographers, engineers and food donors.

Cheers to all the guardians of the groove!

Photos

Click here for a gallery of photo highlights from the drive.

Musicians, with video links:

John Rankin and Tom Sancton, King James & the Special Men, Christien Bold, Jimbo Mathus & the Durty Crooks, Sugar Bear & the Jazz Cats, Paul Sanchez, New Soul Finders, Layla Musselwhite, Noah Young, Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders, Ecirb Müller's Twisted Dixie, Soul Brass Band, Elephant's Gerald, James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, James Singleton Rough Babies, Haruka Kikuchi & the Big 4 Tune, Joe Krown, Slugger, Jimmy Bean Ballero Band, Adonis Rose & NOJO 7, Carl LeBlanc, Waterseed, Walter Wolfman Washington, Quiana Lynell, New Wave Brass Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, Roland Charamie, John Dowden, and Smith Stickney.

Show Hosts & Pitchers:

Scott Borne & Julie Holman, Sally Young & Tommy Boehm, Michael Dominici & Fr. Ron Clingenpeel/Stacey Morigeau, Midnight Creeper & Fr. Ron Clingenpeel/Dev Team Member, Al Colon & J. Pegues, Dale Gunnoe & Duane Williams, Dave Dauterive & Fr. Ron Clingenpeel/Julie Holman, Keith Hill & Beth Arroyo Utterback, Bill de Turk & Tommy Boehm, Problem Child & Ashli Richard Morris, Luis Capuchina & Marcel McGee, Black Mold & Melanie Merz, Ron Phillips & Fr. Ron Clingenpeel/Julie Holman, Sharon Armstrong & Fr. Ron Clingenpeel, Yolanda Estrada & Ashli Richard Morris, Dean & Jerry Lenaz, Tom Roche & Noelani Musicaro, Scott Borne & Stacey Cunningham/Sarah Davis, Soul Sister & Molly Shar/Sarah Davis, Lauren Mastro, Hazel & Michael Liuzza., Charles Laborde/ Jim Hobbes & Ashli Richard Morris, Cousin Dimitri & Jerry Lenaz, Elizabeth Meneray & Stacey Cunningham, Minister of Swing & Stacey Cunningham, Eugene Thomas & April Donaldson, Stuart Hall & KaTrina Griffin, Dan Meyer & Melanie Merz/Doug Hammel/Beth Arroyo Utterback, Murf Reeves & Mikayla Braun/Fr. Ron Clingenpeel, Andrew Grafe & Leslie Cooper, Maryse & Sonya Bibb/April Donaldson, Gentilly Jr & Noelani Musicaro, Mark LaMaire & Julie Holman, Leslie Cooper & Louis Dudoussat/Stacey Morigeau, Cole Williams & Action Jackson/Melanie Merz, Marc Stone & Tommy Boehm, T.R. Johnson & Beth Arroyo Utterback, Neil Pellegrin & Beth Arroyo Utterback/Jivin Gene, Breaux Bridges & Julie Holman, Mike Longfield & Beth Arroyo Utterback, George Ingmire & Dave Ankers, Big D & Tommy Boehm, Sondra Bibb & Scott Borne, Rare on the Air & Bonnie Cochran/Leslie Cooper/Al Carnival Johnson, Scott Borne & Julie Holman, Sally Young & Louis Dudoussat, Michael Dominici & J. Pegues, Midnight Creeper & Ame Flynn, Al Colon & Dimitri Apessos, Dale Gunnoe & Missy Bowen, Dave Dauterive & Julie Holman, Keith Hill, Black Mold & Scott Borne.

Phone Bank Volunteers:

Joao Andrade, Deondra Ard, Heather Autin, Harry Ballard, Mary Ann Bischoff, Zack Bushkin, John Caulkins, Logan Cauthen, Pamela Colbert, Rich Colbert, Kathleen Colon, Stacey Cunningham, Ava Daniel-Johnson, Frances Davis, Susan Del Guidice, Mike Eckhardt, Jennifer Emmons, Andrew Fazzini, Ame Flynn, Michel Gagnier, Michele Goldfarb, Jeff Grippe, Lea Grzywacz, Homer Hill, Arlene Hines, Julie Holman, Stacie Kurtz, Merle Law, April Leigh, Mary Luzader, Helen Marie, John Maske, Ashlie Maske, Shawn Mayeux, Paulette McCrary, Farris Mcmanus, Robert Mugar, Julie Nalibov, Wendy Pabian, Catch Patton, Margie Perez, Karen Phillips, Gerry Puchalski, Jules Richelson, Dina Roudeze, Jennifer Sachs, Monika Scott, Molly Shar, Melinda Shelton, Deborah Smith, Anthony Warner, Marta Welden, Anne Wheeler, Chris Williams.

Front Desk & Helper Volunteers:

Eugenia Adams, Tommy Boehm, Jozlynn Callo, John Caulkins, Pamela Colbert, Rich Colbert, Vanessa Curtis, Ava Daniel-Johnson, Sarah Davis, Susan Del Guidice, April Donaldson, Jerry Dupas, Jennifer Emmons, Carolina Gallop, Murv Granderson, Jeff Grippe, Arlene Hines, Chali Jones, Lainey Love, Dave Maitland, Shawn Mayeux, Ron Mckay, Robert Mugar, Joel Nitzkin, Kerry Orr, Jillian Sandoval, Molly Schar, Marti Scheel, Melinda Shelton, Chris Williams, Anthony Warner, Anne Wheeler.

Photographers

Kichea S. Burt, Louis Crispino, Michele Goldfarb, Katherine Johnson, Michael E. McAndrew, Marc PoKempner, Bill Sasser, Leona Strassberg Steiner

Food donations

1000 Figs, Belle's Diner, Buffa's, Bywater Bakery, Casa Borrega, Crabby Jacks, Croissant d'Or, Elysian Seafood, Fresh Market, Horn's, The Joint, Kebab, La Boulangerie, LaTrobes on Royal, Louisiana Pizza Kitchen, Marjie's Grill, Mimi's in the Marigny, Moe's Original Bar B Que, MoPho, N.O. Cake Cafe & Bakery, Petite Amelie, Red Gravy, Silk Road, Stein's,