2017 Fall Membership Drive Highlights & Thanks - Day 1

WWOZ would like to thank all of our new & renewing members, show hosts, musicians, volunteers, staff, photographers, engineers and food donors for their contributions to a successful Fall Membership Drive! You're all helping to guard the groove and helping us bring you the music and culture you love. Bravo!

Check out our photo and video highlights (below) of all the exciting performers and guests, hardworking staff and volunteers, and delicious food from each day of the drive!

Tuesday, October 17

Musicians: Shynola Jazz Band, Corey Henry Treme Funktet, Mia Borders, Naked On The Floor

Show Hosts & Pitchers: Mark Lamaire & Pearl Ricks, Leslie Cooper & Missy Bowen, Cole Williams & Bob Rodrigues, Marc Stone & Melanie Merz, Neil Pellegrin & Jivin' Gene, David Kunian & Andrew Grafe.

Phone Bank Volunteers: Tommy Boehm, Mike Dill, Louis Holmes, April Leigh, Michael MacAndrew, Ron McKay, Julie Nalibov, Gerry Puchalski, Dianna Thompson, Mike Thompson

Photographers : Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, Mike McAndrew

Front Desk & Helpers:Tommy Boehm, Allison Hyslet, Myron Jones, Melissa Gemeinhardt

Food donations: La Boulangerie, Crabby Jacks, and Mo's Original BBQ. If you're a restauranteur who'd like to donate food for a future drive, contact rick@wwoz.org.

Today's Videos:

Shynola Jazz Band, Corey Henry Treme Funktet, Mia Borders, Naked On The Floor

Photo gallery: