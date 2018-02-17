French Quarter Fest 2018 Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the 2018 French Quarter Festival is out! This year's festival is April 12-15 at stages throughout the French Quarter. WWOZ will again be broadcasting live from the festival. More details on that to come soon.

This is the 35th year of French Quarter Fest and they're bringing a record 33 new acts to the stage. New the festival this year include Chocolate Milk, Alfred Banks, and Zachary Richard. Returning favorites include Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville & Swamp Funk, Jon Cleary, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and dozens more. See frenchquarterfest.org for full information about the music, food, kids activities, and other offerings.

Day-by-day lineup is below. We'll see you out there!

Thursday, April 12

Alex McMurray, Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory, Bag of Donuts, Banu Gibson & the New Orleans Hot Jazz, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Deltaphonic featuring Khris Royal, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Fredy Omar con su Banda, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, Irma Thomas, Juju Child, Lisa Amos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Nathan Williams & the Zydeco Cha Chas, New Breed Brass Band, New Orleans Suspects, Panorama Jazz Band, Partners N Crime & the Big Easy Band featuring DJ Jubilee, Preservation All-Stars, Rechell Cook & the Regeneration Band, Robin Barnes & the Fiyabirds, Sweet Crude, Terrance “Hollywood” Taplin leads the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, The Irene Sage Band, The Pentones, The Quickening, T’Monde, Tuba Skinny, Waylon Thibodeaux Band

Friday, April 13

Ashlin Parker Quartet, Audacity Brass Band, Babineaux Sisters Band, Benny Grunch & the Bunch, Big Frank & Lil Frank & the Dirty Old Men, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Bon Bon Vivant, Bonerama, Burlesque, Cha Wa, Charlie Halloran & the Quality 6, Chocolate Milk, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Ellis Marsalis Quintet, Jamal Batiste Band, James Andrews, Joe Crown, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound featuring Kid Merv, John Boutte, Jon Cleary, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, Luther Kent Quartet, Lynn Drury Band, Magnetic Ear, MainLine, Marc Stone, Mario Abney, Marshland, Meschiya Lake & the Little Big Horns, Mia Borders, Naughty Professor, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Red Hot Brass Band, Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers, Sean Ardoin, Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs, Smoke N Bones, Stooges Brass Band, Thais Clark & her JAZZsters, The Catahoulas, The Crooked Vines, The Revealers, Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters, Water Seed, Yung Vul, Zachary Richard, Zena Moses & Rue Fiya

Saturday, April 14

A2D2 Experience w/Antoine Diel & Arsene DeLay, Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, Alexandra Scott, Alfred Banks w/Cool Nasty, Amanda Ducorbier, Amanda Shaw, Anais St. John, Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Brass-A-Holics, Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Charmaine Neville, Christian Serpas & Ghost Town, Cole Williams Band, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Dash Rip Rock, Debbie Davis and Josh Paxton, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Edna Karr, Egg Yolk Jubilee, Erica Falls, Funk Monkey, G & the Swingin’ Gypsies, George and Gerald French, Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras, Harpist Rachel Van Voorhees, Heighter Heights Reggae Band, Helen Gillet’s Wazozo Zorchestra, Homer A. Plessy Community School, Hot Rod Lincoln, Jamil Sharif, John “Papa” Gros, John Rankin, Kettle Black, Kid Simmons Jazz Band, Leroy Jones’ Original Hurricane Brass Band, Linnzi Zaorski, Little Freddie King, Louis Ford & His New Orleans Flairs, Luke Spurr Allen, Lulu & the Broadsides f/Dayna Kurtz, Luna Mora, Mark Brooks, Mason Ruffner, Mike Harvey’s Hot Club, Miss Sophie Lee, Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, Naydja CoJoe, New Birth Brass Band, New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra, New Orleans Swamp Donkeys, New Orleans Wildlife Band, On The Levee Band, Opera on Tap, Orange Kellin’s New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra, Original Dixieland Jazz Band, Otra, Papa Mali, Patrice Fisher & Arpa, Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Road Show, Paulin Brothers Jazz Band, Professor Craig Adams Band, Rebirth Brass Band, Richard “Piano” Scott & Friends, Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band, Some Like It Hot Traditional Jazz band, Soul Brass Band, Steve Pistorious & the Southern Syncopators, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Sullivan Dabney’s Muzik Jazz Band, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Sweet Olive String Band, TBC Brass Band, The DayWalkers, The Iguanas, The Last Straws, The Nayo Jones Experience, The New Orleans Jazz Vipers, The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins, The Zion Harmonizers, Tim Laughlin, Tom McDermott & His Jazz Hellions, Tricentennial High School Band, Turnaround Art Program/ReNew: Delores T. Aaron Middle School Brass Band, Valerie Sassyfras, Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, Wendell Brunious, Zydefunk

Sunday, April 15

Adam Crochet, Andre Bohren, Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band, Andy J. Forest Treeaux, Astral Project, Bamboula 2000, Barbara Shorts & Blue Jazz, Beth Patterson, Blato Zlato, Bonsoir Catin, Bucktown All-Stars, Calvin Johnson & Native Son, Carl LeBlanc, Chance Bushman & the Ibervillianaires, Christien Bold & SoulSwing, Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders, Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet, Creole String Beans, Cullen Landry & the Midnight Streetcar featuring Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Cyril Neville & Swamp Funk, Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders & the Tomcats, Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Don Jamison Heritage School of Music, Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko & Friends, Ecirb Mueller’s Twisted Dixie, Evan Christopher’s Clarinet Road, Garden District Band, Germaine Bazzle, Gina Brown & Anutha Level, Gregory Agid Quartet, Harmonouche, Honey Island Swamp Band, Hot Club of New Orleans, Hot Stuff featuring Becky Allen, James Martin Band, James Williams, Jeremy Davenport, John Royen’s New Orleans Rhythm Band, Johnny Sansone, Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, Kelcy Mae, King James & the Special Men, KIPP Believe College Prep, Landry Walker HS, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience, Lena Prima, Mahogany Brass Band, Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters, Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen, Michael Watson, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Ovi-G Froggies, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Papo y Son Mandao, Raw Oyster Cult, Red Wolf Brass Band, Rhodes Spedale & Live Jazz Group, Ricardo Pascal Orchestra, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys, Russell Batiste & the Uptown Indians featuring Jason Neville, Sam Price & the True Believers, Sarah Quintana & the Miss River Band, Shotgun Jazz Band, Sierra Green & the Soul Machine, Stephanie Jordan, Symphony Chorus of New Orleans, Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires, The Albinas Prizgintas Quartet, The Dixie cups, The Dukes of Dixieland, The Joe Cabral Thrio, The Jones Sisters, The Mid-City Aces, The Original Pinettes Brass Band, The Pfister Sisters, The Smoking Time Jazz Club, The Tin Men, The Vettes, Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band, Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Treme Brass Band, Vivaz, Wanda Rouzan & a Taste of New Orleans